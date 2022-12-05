Hundreds of striking UC UAW education workers marched and rallied in Sacramento against the union busting and refusal of the administration to meet their demands for living wages, a COLA and. housing.

48,000 UC UAW graduate students have been on strike for over three weeks and hundreds rallied and marched on December 5, 2022 in San Francisco and spoke out about their issues. Governor Newsom and other State officials who are ex-officio members of the Board of Regents were no where to be found.