California Central Valley Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

Hundreds of UC UAW Strikers March & Rally In Sacramento At Capitol

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
Hundreds of striking UC UAW education workers marched and rallied in Sacramento against the union busting and refusal of the administration to meet their demands for living wages, a COLA and. housing.
sm_img_1710.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
48,000 UC UAW graduate students have been on strike for over three weeks and hundreds rallied and marched on December 5, 2022 in San Francisco and spoke out about their issues. Governor Newsom and other State officials who are ex-officio members of the Board of Regents were no where to be found.

Additional Media:

The UC UAW Workers Strike & The Historic Fight Against Privatization & For Housing At The University
https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
§Living Wages Not Dying Wages
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
sm_img_1777.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Striking graduate students need living wages to survive.
https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
§Workers Of The World Unite
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
sm_img_1950.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Students rallied and called for Workers of The World To Unite
https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
§Marching On The Capitol
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
sm_img_1923.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Hundreds of striking UC UAW education workers marched on the State Capitol demanding a living wage. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom who is on the Board of Regents was missing in action and was not mentioned at the rally.
https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
§Concessions
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
sm_img_1748.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The UAW bargaining teams has been abandoning COLA and other demands without a vote of the membership and argued since the union busting administration wasn't bargaining they had to give up concessions to get bargaining going.
https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
§No Decency By UC Bosses and Regents
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Dec 5, 2022 11:20PM
sm_img_1770.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The administration with the support of the Regents and governor is spending millions of dollars on union busting lawyers who are flagrantly violating labor law. These union busting tactics have not been challenged by the Democrats who run the state and the legislature. Most of the Regents are multi-millionaires and wealthy who profit on UC. Past Regent Richard Blum who was Senator Feinstein's husband was using UC pension money in his own hedge fund.
https://youtu.be/TNhtqphpVbM
