How Factory Farming endangers our future, with Wayne Hsiung

Date:

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time:

9:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

UUSF Forum

Location Details:

In person at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco or on ZOOM



1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary & Franklin



UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum Present:

How Factory Farming Endangers Our Future with Wayne Hsiung

Sunday, December 11, 9:30 am, TSK Room & Online

9:00 Coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing

9:30 Program begins – in person and on Zoom online, listed below

10:50 Adjourn for the 11:00 UU Worship Service (in the Sanctuary)

Animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung is an attorney, former faculty member at Northwestern School of Law, and co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative. His work documenting disease and animal abuse at factory farms has been covered by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. He recently faced trial on felony charges related to an investigation and piglet rescue at the largest pig farm in the nation, and was acquitted by a Utah jury on October 8, 2022, a victory for the "right to rescue." Wayne blogs and hosts a podcast at simpleheart.substack.com.



Wayne will explain his dedication to animal rights, and his research on the environmental consequences of current meat processing practices, which impact both animal and human health.



Zoom Link

Meeting ID: 970 8502 8328

Passcode: 009696

One tap mobile

+16694449171,,97085028328# US

+16699006833,,97085028328# US (San Jose)





