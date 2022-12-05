From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
How Factory Farming endangers our future, with Wayne Hsiung
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
In person at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco or on ZOOM
UU Sunday Forum - First Unitarian Universalist Society of SF
1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary & Franklin
UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum Present:
How Factory Farming Endangers Our Future with Wayne Hsiung
Sunday, December 11, 9:30 am, TSK Room & Online
9:00 Coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing
9:30 Program begins – in person and on Zoom online, listed below
10:50 Adjourn for the 11:00 UU Worship Service (in the Sanctuary)
Animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung is an attorney, former faculty member at Northwestern School of Law, and co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative. His work documenting disease and animal abuse at factory farms has been covered by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. He recently faced trial on felony charges related to an investigation and piglet rescue at the largest pig farm in the nation, and was acquitted by a Utah jury on October 8, 2022, a victory for the "right to rescue." Wayne blogs and hosts a podcast at simpleheart.substack.com.
Wayne will explain his dedication to animal rights, and his research on the environmental consequences of current meat processing practices, which impact both animal and human health.
Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/97085028328?pwd=TGdvbEozKzVvQjQyeVR0ZU1NY0I1Zz09
Meeting ID: 970 8502 8328
Passcode: 009696
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,97085028328# US
+16699006833,,97085028328# US (San Jose)
1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary & Franklin
UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum Present:
How Factory Farming Endangers Our Future with Wayne Hsiung
Sunday, December 11, 9:30 am, TSK Room & Online
9:00 Coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing
9:30 Program begins – in person and on Zoom online, listed below
10:50 Adjourn for the 11:00 UU Worship Service (in the Sanctuary)
Animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung is an attorney, former faculty member at Northwestern School of Law, and co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative. His work documenting disease and animal abuse at factory farms has been covered by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. He recently faced trial on felony charges related to an investigation and piglet rescue at the largest pig farm in the nation, and was acquitted by a Utah jury on October 8, 2022, a victory for the "right to rescue." Wayne blogs and hosts a podcast at simpleheart.substack.com.
Wayne will explain his dedication to animal rights, and his research on the environmental consequences of current meat processing practices, which impact both animal and human health.
Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/97085028328?pwd=TGdvbEozKzVvQjQyeVR0ZU1NY0I1Zz09
Meeting ID: 970 8502 8328
Passcode: 009696
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,97085028328# US
+16699006833,,97085028328# US (San Jose)
For more information: http://www.icontact-archive.com/archive?c=...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 7:55AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network