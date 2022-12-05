top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/11/2022
San Francisco Animal Liberation

How Factory Farming endangers our future, with Wayne Hsiung

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
UUSF Forum
Location Details:
In person at the Unitarian Universalist Society, 1187 Franklin St. San Francisco or on ZOOM
UU Sunday Forum - First Unitarian Universalist Society of SF
1187 Franklin Street, corner Geary & Franklin

UUSF Human Rights Working Group and Forum Present:
How Factory Farming Endangers Our Future with Wayne Hsiung
Sunday, December 11, 9:30 am, TSK Room & Online
9:00 Coffee/tea, breakfast available for nominal fee, socializing
9:30 Program begins – in person and on Zoom online, listed below
10:50 Adjourn for the 11:00 UU Worship Service (in the Sanctuary)
Animal rights activist Wayne Hsiung is an attorney, former faculty member at Northwestern School of Law, and co-founder of the Simple Heart Initiative. His work documenting disease and animal abuse at factory farms has been covered by The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times. He recently faced trial on felony charges related to an investigation and piglet rescue at the largest pig farm in the nation, and was acquitted by a Utah jury on October 8, 2022, a victory for the "right to rescue." Wayne blogs and hosts a podcast at simpleheart.substack.com.

Wayne will explain his dedication to animal rights, and his research on the environmental consequences of current meat processing practices, which impact both animal and human health.

Zoom Link https://zoom.us/j/97085028328?pwd=TGdvbEozKzVvQjQyeVR0ZU1NY0I1Zz09
Meeting ID: 970 8502 8328
Passcode: 009696
One tap mobile
+16694449171,,97085028328# US
+16699006833,,97085028328# US (San Jose)


For more information: http://www.icontact-archive.com/archive?c=...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 5, 2022 7:55AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code