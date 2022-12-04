From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The UC UAW Workers Strike & The Historic Fight For Housing & Against Privatization At The
UCB geographer Gray Brechin who is also author of "Imperial San Francisco" and Harvey Smith who is with the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group talk about the history of privatization and corporatization of the university and the role of the millionaire and billionaire Regents appointed by California governors.
There is a connection of the striking UC UAW workers and the fight against privatization and corporatization of the University of California. The privatization has been going on for many decades according to UCB Geographer Gray Bechin who is also author of "Imperial San Francisco" and Harvey Smith with People’s Park Historic District Advocacy Group. They discuss how the billionaires through the UC Regents have privatized the college and have contributed to the housing crisis through their support of gentrification.
Harvey Smith also talks about the lessons to protect People's Park from the UC Regents and administration who are turning it over to developers.
This interview was done at UC Sproul Plaza on 12/3/22
Additional media:
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
Harvey Smith also talks about the lessons to protect People's Park from the UC Regents and administration who are turning it over to developers.
This interview was done at UC Sproul Plaza on 12/3/22
Additional media:
The high cost of housing is a UC-created crisis
https://www.sfexaminer.com/our_sections/forum/the-high-cost-of-housing-is-a-a-uc-created-crisis/article_76149e18-701e-11ed-bad3-337f34ad12d1.html
UAW UC Workers Statewide Strike For A Living Wage & Housing
https://youtu.be/vKI80Pg3ASc
UC assets grow by $38 billion in 2021 to $168 billion, with endowment returning 33.7 percent and pension up 30.5 percent
https://www.universityofcalifornia.edu/press-room/uc-assets-grow-38-billion-2021-168-billion-endowment-returning-337-percent-and-pension
UAW 2865 UCB Grad Students March To Sproul Hall To Demand COLA & Against Union Busting At UCSC
https://youtu.be/9QspYy1sY1I
UCSC Graduate Students Wildcatting For Survival
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3FoEkSBrFUk
Justice For UCSC Graduate Students-UCSC Wildcat Striker Natalie Ng Speaks Out To UC Management
https://youtu.be/P4RvjIj3IUo
UCSF Professors Support Striking Graduate Students
http://ucscfa.org/2019/12/scfa-solidarity-with-graduate-students/
Graduate Student Strikes Are Spreading in California
https://www.vice.com/en_ca/article/wxe45b/graduate-student-strikes-are-spreading-in-california
UAW 2865 Statement On 54 Terminated Santa Cruz Workers
http://uaw2865.org/uaw-2865-statement-on-54-terminated-santa-cruz-workers/f
UAW 2865 Gradute Union Files Unfair Labor Practice Charge Against University
http://uaw2865.org/uc-student-worker-union-files-unfair-labor-practice-charge-against-the-university/
Across UC System, Graduate Students Unite for COLA Movement
http://dailynexus.com/2020-02-13/across-uc-system-graduate-students-unite-for-cola-movement/
PAY US MORE UCB! Graduate Student Workers at UC Santa Cruz, UC Davis and UC Santa Barbara Are All On Strike, Why Aren't We?
https://www.payusmoreucb.com
Janet Must Go! UC Workers Want UC Pres Napalitano Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htslfoHPWvY
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/v-jsYnyvRIk
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network