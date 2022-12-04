UCB geographer Gray Brechin who is also author of "Imperial San Francisco" and Harvey Smith who is with the People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group talk about the history of privatization and corporatization of the university and the role of the millionaire and billionaire Regents appointed by California governors.

There is a connection of the striking UC UAW workers and the fight against privatization and corporatization of the University of California. The privatization has been going on for many decades according to UCB Geographer Gray Bechin who is also author of "Imperial San Francisco" and Harvey Smith with People's Park Historic District Advocacy Group. They discuss how the billionaires through the UC Regents have privatized the college and have contributed to the housing crisis through their support of gentrification.Harvey Smith also talks about the lessons to protect People's Park from the UC Regents and administration who are turning it over to developers.This interview was done at UC Sproul Plaza on 12/3/22