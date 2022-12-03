top
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
sm_dec1rprrjam.jpg
original image (1585x861)
On December 1st, the first anniversary of the day when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that led to the overturning of abortion rights, Bay Area activists held an action in front of the San Francisco Federal Courthouse.

Through street theater, actor activists demonstrated the reality of what women have to hear on a daily basis throughout this country.

"You shouldn't have gotten pregnant"
"Think of your baby"
"Sorry we can't give you medication for your lupus (or other condition) because it's also used for abortions and has been banned"
"Sorry not my problem"

One of the actors had bloody stains on her pants and hands, and a shirt that said “YOUR NAME HERE” to demonstrate that the horror of abortion bans can happen to anyone. Not only that, it is happening now in over half of the United States. The lives of all women, girls, and pregnant people are now on the line. Demonstrators and observers present on this rainy day were invited to read cards with statements out loud, and pin the statements to the bleeding woman's clothing.

The production was presented with the participation of groups including RiseUp4AbortionRights-Bay Area, Raging Grannies Action League, Progressive Unity, and Ruth Sent Us as well as intrigued bystanders.

§fists
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_2dec1fistsgrns.jpg
original image (2056x1136)
§Sorry but...
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rplupus.jpg
original image (2056x1371)
§observing/contemplating
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_2dec1rpines.jpg
original image (1071x684)
§Raging Grannies sing
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_2dec14grns.jpg
original image (1804x1371)
§feet on the street
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpgrannyfeet.jpg
original image (2004x1492)
§dressed in white...with blood
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_2dec1jam.jpg
original image (1371x2056)
§reflecting
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpgrannyi.jpg
original image (1371x2056)
§black and white
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpgrnsbw.jpg
original image (1547x1528)
§black and green
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpblackgreen.jpg
original image (1371x2056)
§In front of 450 Golden Gate Ave US Federal Bldg
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpgrnsmbwa.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
§shared thoughts after
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-12-03_at_4.42.41_am.jpg
original image (1082x1282)
§actors' final hugs
by Rose Ramirez
Sat, Dec 3, 2022 4:52AM
sm_dec1rpblackwhite.jpg
original image (2048x2004)
