Reproductive Rights Repertory on the Streets of San Francisco by Rose Ramirez

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto.org

Please credit the photographer

On December 1st, the first anniversary of the day when the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case that led to the overturning of abortion rights, Bay Area activists held an action in front of the San Francisco Federal Courthouse.



Through street theater, actor activists demonstrated the reality of what women have to hear on a daily basis throughout this country.



"You shouldn't have gotten pregnant"

"Think of your baby"

"Sorry we can't give you medication for your lupus (or other condition) because it's also used for abortions and has been banned"

"Sorry not my problem"



One of the actors had bloody stains on her pants and hands, and a shirt that said “YOUR NAME HERE” to demonstrate that the horror of abortion bans can happen to anyone. Not only that, it is happening now in over half of the United States. The lives of all women, girls, and pregnant people are now on the line. Demonstrators and observers present on this rainy day were invited to read cards with statements out loud, and pin the statements to the bleeding woman's clothing.



The production was presented with the participation of groups including RiseUp4AbortionRights-Bay Area, Raging Grannies Action League, Progressive Unity, and Ruth Sent Us as well as intrigued bystanders.



