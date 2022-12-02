From the Open-Publishing Calendar
14th Annual Peace and Justice Awards Dinner
Date:
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center
Email:
Phone:
925-933-7850
Location Details:
Main Hall - Creekside Commons/Our Savior's Lutheran
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
1035 Carol Lane
Lafayette, CA 94549
Join us live & in-person at the Peace Center for an evening of celebrating community as we honor and recognize TWO groups who have inspired us with their dedication to peace activism and grassroots action.
At this event we will be honoring the online publication, ANTIWAR.com and its founder/editor Eric Garris, for its tireless commitment to critical journalism and coverage of often overlooked peace issues. Garris will be there to accept the award.
We will also be recognizing local community group - Rossmoor Advocates for Diversity (RAD). Over the past three years, RAD has organized educational events around diversity and anti-racism issues in the community of Rossmoor. This year, their annual Diversity Festival drew over 1000 participants! The RAD leadership board includes Aki Rasmussen, Cecilia Wambach, Juanita Owens, JoAnne Lawrence and Eleanor Chicolo. The board will be present to accept the award.
This celebration is the first in-person event of this scale since before the pandemic started. We look forward to seeing members and friends so as to reconnect and welcome all back to the Center. The evening will feature a full-course dinner, wine, silent auction and a raffle fundraiser, as well as speeches from our awardees.
Please join us!
$65 General Admission, $50 for Members, $400 reserved table for 8 (member or non-member).
For more information: http://ourpeacecenter.org
