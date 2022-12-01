From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Street Theater for Abortion Rights on Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson
Street theater and songs for abortion rights
1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.
1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.
This production marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, in which the court held that the Constitution of the United States does not confer a right to abortion.
Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.
Demonstrations were held at more than a dozen US locations in front of federal court buildings on December 1, a national day of action. Federal courthouses were chosen for protest sites because, "We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves," said Reiko Redmonde of Rise Up for Abortion Rights-Bay Area which spear headed the event. The Raging Grannies contributed to the production with their songs. Other organizations involved included Progressive Unity and Ruth Sent Us.
Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.
Demonstrations were held at more than a dozen US locations in front of federal court buildings on December 1, a national day of action. Federal courthouses were chosen for protest sites because, "We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves," said Reiko Redmonde of Rise Up for Abortion Rights-Bay Area which spear headed the event. The Raging Grannies contributed to the production with their songs. Other organizations involved included Progressive Unity and Ruth Sent Us.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network