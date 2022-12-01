Street Theater for Abortion Rights on Anniversary of Dobbs v. Jackson by SF on National Day of Action

Street theater and songs for abortion rights

1 min mp4 video by Lis Cox.





This production marked the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court hearing oral arguments in the Dobbs v. Jackson case, in which the court held that the Constitution of the United States does not confer a right to abortion.



Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.



Demonstrations were held at more than a dozen US locations in front of federal court buildings on December 1, a national day of action. Federal courthouses were chosen for protest sites because, "We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves," said Reiko Redmonde of Rise Up for Abortion Rights-Bay Area which spear headed the event. The Raging Grannies contributed to the production with their songs. Other organizations involved included Progressive Unity and Ruth Sent Us.

