Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay
The Biden administration with the support of most of the Democrats and Republicans in Congress pushed a bill that imposes a reactionary contract that severely limits sick pay and benefits BNSF railroad owner Warren Buffet and the other railroad corporations.
The Biden administration and the Democrats and Republicans in Congress have imposed a reactionary contract on 120,000 rail workers that helps the owners to limit sick pay. Steve Millies, is a retired Amtrack railway worker who discusses the role of the Democrats and the Congress who are doing the bidding for BNSF railroad billionaire Warren Buffett and the other railroad bosses who have decimated railroad workers conditions and even the right for sick pay.
The Railway Labor Act which passed in 1926 was to stop not only railroad workers from taking strike
action but also weaken other workers throughout the US.
This interview by WorkWeek was done on 12/1/22
For more information: https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0
