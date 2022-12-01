top
Biden & Republicrats Union Busting Bill Against Railway Workers & Their Fight For Sick Pay

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 6:24PM
The Biden administration with the support of most of the Democrats and Republicans in Congress pushed a bill that imposes a reactionary contract that severely limits sick pay and benefits BNSF railroad owner Warren Buffet and the other railroad corporations.
img_1544.jpg
The Biden administration and the Democrats and Republicans in Congress have imposed a reactionary contract on 120,000 rail workers that helps the owners to limit sick pay. Steve Millies, is a retired Amtrack railway worker who discusses the role of the Democrats and the Congress who are doing the bidding for BNSF railroad billionaire Warren Buffett and the other railroad bosses who have decimated railroad workers conditions and even the right for sick pay.
The Railway Labor Act which passed in 1926 was to stop not only railroad workers from taking strike
action but also weaken other workers throughout the US.
This interview by WorkWeek was done on 12/1/22
Additional Media:
Enough Is Enough! 125,000 Railworkers Want A Life: Report By Gabe Christenson Co-chair RWU
https://youtu.be/syUgtIFdl-k
US Rail Workers Fed Up & On Verge Of National Strike Over Working Conditions, Health & Safety
https://youtu.be/O3N_lKLZ6P0
BNSF Railroad Worker Jen Wallis On Health And Safety, Rail Labor, One Man Crews & Warren Buffet
https://youtu.be/unVzlsgWGn8
BNSF Nears Shift To One-Member Crews, Possibly Even on Dangerous Oil Trains
http://desmogblog.com/2014/07/22/bnsf-nears-shift-one-member-crews-possibly-even-dangerous-oil-trains
http://scienceblogs.com/thepumphandle/2014/07/09/safety-whistleblowers-on-warren-buffetts-railroad/
http://earthfix.opb.org/energy/article/workers-question-safety-culture-in-railroads-hauli/
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww12-26-17-campaign-for-railroad-workers-facing-trial-for-lac-megantic-wreck
http://railroadworkersunited.org/lac-megantic/
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/505b96a8c4aa40a37a143c49/t/5814d3da37c581849ea8c40e/1477759962784/If+you+Care+About+Rail+Safety+Yoiu+Must+Support+Tom+Harding.pdf
http://www.cbc.ca/beta/news/canada/montreal/mma-lac-megantic-trial-jonathan-couture-1.4423964
WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0
§Railroad Workers Rally For Sick Pay
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Dec 1, 2022 6:24PM
sm_railroad_workers_rally.jpg
original image (1421x640)
The Democratic Party have told railroad workers and other unionists that they support sick pay but when it came to the railway worker they pushed a bill that allowed the companies to get away without allowing more than 1 day sick pay.
https://youtu.be/dWHF-I2rll0
