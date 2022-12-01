top
US
US
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/4/2022
U.S. Government & Elections

"Voting Rights: The Struggle To Be Counted" - History Film on Black Voter Suppression

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Location Details:
Online event
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/540465/

Join us as DC photographer, film producer and social justice activist, Phil Portlock, is presenting his timely 25-minute documentary, “VOTING RIGHTS: THE STRUGGLE TO BE COUNTED”.

With creative use of music, powerful images and narration by his wife Pat Sloan, the film traces the long and often brutal struggle by African Americans to gain and maintain the unrestricted right to be counted at the ballot box.

The film is Phil’s response to the U.S Supreme Court’s June 5, 2013 decision 5-4 in the
Shelby County v Holder Voting Rights Case that declared Sections 4b and 5 of the historic
1965 Voting Rights Act unconstitutional. This decision has led to the enactment of hundreds of voter suppression/restrictive laws that have impacted voting rights all over the nation.

OUR VOTE CAN OVERCOME THIS TRAVESTY!
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 6:11PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code