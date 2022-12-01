From the Open-Publishing Calendar
"Voting Rights: The Struggle To Be Counted" - History Film on Black Voter Suppression
Date:
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
People for the American Way
Location Details:
Online event
RSVP: https://www.mobilize.us/pfaw/event/540465/
Join us as DC photographer, film producer and social justice activist, Phil Portlock, is presenting his timely 25-minute documentary, “VOTING RIGHTS: THE STRUGGLE TO BE COUNTED”.
With creative use of music, powerful images and narration by his wife Pat Sloan, the film traces the long and often brutal struggle by African Americans to gain and maintain the unrestricted right to be counted at the ballot box.
The film is Phil’s response to the U.S Supreme Court’s June 5, 2013 decision 5-4 in the
Shelby County v Holder Voting Rights Case that declared Sections 4b and 5 of the historic
1965 Voting Rights Act unconstitutional. This decision has led to the enactment of hundreds of voter suppression/restrictive laws that have impacted voting rights all over the nation.
OUR VOTE CAN OVERCOME THIS TRAVESTY!
