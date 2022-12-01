Revolution is Not a One Time Event

Friday, December 16, 2022

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Class/Workshop

Eye Zen

Studio A.C.T @ 30 Grant Avenue san Francisco California 94108

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, December 2022 – Eye Zen Presents, Latinx Mafia, and SOL VIDA are delighted to announce the premiere gathering of FabLab playshops celebrating Queer, Black and Indigenous ancestors of culture. The first playshop on December 16, 2022, Revolution is Not a Time Event from 7pm-9pm PST, celebrates “black, lesbian, mother, warrior, poet,” Audre Lorde and will be facilitated by Axé April Charmaine. This Fab Lab playshop takes place in person at A.C.T on 30 Grant, San Francisco, and will also be available online. Registration available for free for need-based, donation tickets are also available at eyezen.org. During this two-hour somatic exploration, Charmaine will lead participants through themes of the revolution introduced by queer ancestor Audre Lorde, participants will come into community care addressing that which is worn, exhausted, and out of right relation with ourselves and humanity. We will find solace in a communal activation that includes: heart-centered discussion, attuning to personal rhythm with movement and embodiment practices, and creating a collaborative manifesto devoted to our personal well-being as an act of continuous revolution.