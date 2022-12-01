top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/9/2022
San Francisco Anti-War

Unite and Fight for our Rights, Lives, and planet

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 09, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
International Human Rights Day Coalition
Location Details:
Gather at the New Federal Building 7th and Mission
March to Powell and Market and Union Square
This Dec 9th let us raise our voices, united in our collective demand that our basic, fundamental rights be upheld. In the face of these worsening conditions, and rather than waiting for politicians or NGO’s to save us, the masses of oppressed peoples across the world take up the struggle for genuine peace, democracy, and self-determination.

We call on not just human rights defenders or activists to join us, but all communities determined to fight for the rights of our peoples here and abroad, to join us. Participating organizations include San Francisco Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, Haiti Action Committee, CISPES, Black Alliance for Peace, Malaya Movement SF, Hands Off Yemen, and Myanmar Student Union.
For more information: https://fb.me/e/4cMV0IkZw
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 1, 2022 11:22AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 70.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code