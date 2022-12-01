Unite and Fight for our Rights, Lives, and planet

Friday, December 09, 2022

5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Protest

International Human Rights Day Coalition

Gather at the New Federal Building 7th and Mission

March to Powell and Market and Union Square

This Dec 9th let us raise our voices, united in our collective demand that our basic, fundamental rights be upheld. In the face of these worsening conditions, and rather than waiting for politicians or NGO’s to save us, the masses of oppressed peoples across the world take up the struggle for genuine peace, democracy, and self-determination.



We call on not just human rights defenders or activists to join us, but all communities determined to fight for the rights of our peoples here and abroad, to join us. Participating organizations include San Francisco Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, Haiti Action Committee, CISPES, Black Alliance for Peace, Malaya Movement SF, Hands Off Yemen, and Myanmar Student Union.

