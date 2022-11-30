From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Q&A Discussion of "Come and See ; Go and Tell - Next Year in Palestine"

Date:

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Angela

Location Details:

Zoom





Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.



Register at



Ways to help Palestinians:

1) Sign the following:

https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053



https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d



https://www.notechforapartheid.com/



https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898



https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022



https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt



https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68



https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/



https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html



https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA



https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053



http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146



https://defundracism.org/



2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.



3) Learn more about Palestine at:

- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)

- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)

- Rebuilding Alliance

- Adalah Justice Project

- Eyewitness Palestine

- Grassroots Al-Quds

- BDS Movement

- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)

- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)

- We Are Not Numbers

- teachpalestine.org

- decolonizepalestine.com

- gazaincontext.com

- palambassador.org

- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah

- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/

- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/



4) Read the following books:

- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian

- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha



5) Watch the following films:

- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at

- "The Price of Oslo"

Episode 1:

Episode 2:

- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at



