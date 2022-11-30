From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Q&A Discussion of "Come and See ; Go and Tell - Next Year in Palestine"
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Angela
Location Details:
Zoom
Why do we travel, take tours, and make “pilgrimages” to the Holy Land? We see the antiquities, experience different cultures, and worship sacred sites while being welcomed and guided by people who live there. What does tourism today mean to them? What are the ethical, political, and personal implications of a journey to holy sites surrounded by 30-foot-high concrete walls, where soldiers patrol the streets and residents live under military occupation? Are there ways to be a traveler and meaningfully engage with all of the lived realities in the Holy Land while also honoring the basic tenants of our faiths? Three recent, short documentaries present a variety of voices, viewpoints, and visions of the Holy Land as offered by people living there today.
Watch the film at your convenience before the event. Then join us with your thoughts and questions for our speakers at the Q&A Discussion.
Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIkd-2tqjgsGdSFJDLY8AW1K4y7XG3oG5J9?ct=t%28EMAIL_CAMPAIGN+October+2021_COPY_01%29&mc_cid=6984ce3882&mc_eid=aaa4391f36
Ways to help Palestinians:
1) Sign the following:
https://act.uscpr.org/a/tell-congress-defend-masafer-yatta?contactdata=55DwtiwmvCbRYILlsV1uCtDG458%2bvnBmTUpoVgpfXc2Vq7YolBRzAdr1JHq%2fm46UXvvYyUbD3Qur6xcPfcJnTklxFC16g%2fIOUmP1xewsf0OwoH1ZlTilcz4h8jpZZoHIlWQFwtblDAbcTnodAt12Yj8Ff5SV0%2fXUL5gj8G1VV13XkdFm733qFexKLmWxRl3u&emci=5a2d1075-3035-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&emdi=6ddf24aa-3d35-ed11-ae83-281878b83d8a&ceid=1631053
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/notechforapartheid2022/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=17981e94-26b8-4bc1-912c-1bb7c00f654d
https://www.notechforapartheid.com/
https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/stand-with-the-6?sourceid=1001813&contactdata=kFMeN38fOkqEp%2f7bDHzNysn%2fKYwY2WISSpAZ1rdJtmY%2bify%2bVvSk9C6A9qpgrFdPSabUT603mhDUMHLVIc0TgA%3d%3d&=&emci=97e87dec-1123-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&emdi=dca58fd3-1723-ed11-bd6e-281878b83d8a&ceid=427898
https://www.codepink.org/gaza2022
https://action.sumofus.org/en/a/paypal-stop-discriminating-against-palestinians?sp_ref=772035514.99.176208.e.0.2&referring_akid=107071.16341133.OhWp6y&referring_source=fwd&source=mlt
https://palestine.salsalabs.org/suspendallusaidtoisrael/index.html?eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=6345228c-829a-455a-8830-27686ab7fb68
https://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/contact_your_lawmaker_about_hr_2590?utm_campaign=may_14_gaza_update_nwttac&utm_medium=email&utm_source=dcipalestine&emci=898aaa6a-50ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&emdi=720e95c4-78ba-eb11-a7ad-501ac57b8fa7&ceid=13259655#/
https://ampalestine.salsalabs.org/sanctionisrael/index.html
https://www.gazaunlocked.org/act2019MELPA
https://secure.everyaction.com/1bUDFJrq_kWz5sjKEeyoPQ2?emci=5d4149d1-36af-eb11-85aa-0050f237abef&emdi=48af3b35-3eb3-eb11-a7ad-0050f271b5d8&ceid=1631053
http://nwttac.dci-palestine.org/petition_end_solitary_confinement?recruiter_id=219146
https://defundracism.org/
2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.
3) Learn more about Palestine at:
- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)
- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)
- Rebuilding Alliance
- Adalah Justice Project
- Eyewitness Palestine
- Grassroots Al-Quds
- BDS Movement
- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)
- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)
- We Are Not Numbers
- teachpalestine.org
- decolonizepalestine.com
- gazaincontext.com
- palambassador.org
- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah
- https://www.gazaunlocked.org/
- https://interactive.aljazeera.com/aje/PalestineRemix/
4) Read the following books:
- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian
- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha
5) Watch the following films:
- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/
- "The Price of Oslo"
Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0
Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM
- "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s
6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb
For more information: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/t...
► ▼ IMC Network