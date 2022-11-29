Cleverly Executed Demo for Abortion Rights in Top San Francisco Mall by San Francisco is Pro-Choice

Award winning Westfield Mall was already decorated in lights and Christmas colors when demonstrators arrived to "green it up" for abortion rights on busiest shopping day of the year.

Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer



SFPD policemen were on the scene to observe demonstrators outside Westfield Mall in San Francisco on November 25 Black Friday. In fact there were almost as many police as there were demonstrators but that didn't stop the protesters brave action for abortion rights.



Westfield San Francisco Centre has been one of the top performing shopping centers in the country and won an award for best design and development. Anchor stores including Nordstrom surround an interior dome which made the perfect backdrop for "Green Friday". Green is the color used to abortion rights worldwide, and activists released green balloons down into the huge atrium. At the same time they unfurled large green banners demanding reproductive justice from the top floor.



Some shoppers seemed to at first think the decorations were part of the Christmas decor and enjoyed the view as they rode the winding escalator. None appeared dismayed when they read the messages for abortion rights. San Francisco is a pro-choice town!



There were no arrests.

