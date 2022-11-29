top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Cleverly Executed Demo for Abortion Rights in Top San Francisco Mall

by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
Award winning Westfield Mall was already decorated in lights and Christmas colors when demonstrators arrived to "green it up" for abortion rights on busiest shopping day of the year.
sm_rpfridaybanners2_1_1.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
Photos by Rachel Podlishevsky, Probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer

SFPD policemen were on the scene to observe demonstrators outside Westfield Mall in San Francisco on November 25 Black Friday. In fact there were almost as many police as there were demonstrators but that didn't stop the protesters brave action for abortion rights.

Westfield San Francisco Centre has been one of the top performing shopping centers in the country and won an award for best design and development. Anchor stores including Nordstrom surround an interior dome which made the perfect backdrop for "Green Friday". Green is the color used to abortion rights worldwide, and activists released green balloons down into the huge atrium. At the same time they unfurled large green banners demanding reproductive justice from the top floor.

Some shoppers seemed to at first think the decorations were part of the Christmas decor and enjoyed the view as they rode the winding escalator. None appeared dismayed when they read the messages for abortion rights. San Francisco is a pro-choice town!

There were no arrests.
§Police were watching
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfridaypopo_1_1.jpg
original image (2056x1371)
They followed demonstrators who had gathered at Powell and Market into the mall.
§Gathering in advance
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpkoku_1.jpg
original image (2012x1946)
§Getting fired up
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfriday1_1.jpg
original image (1617x1152)
multi-generation action!
§Within the dome
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfridaydoit_1.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
§These demonstrators dropped the banners from the top floor
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_drop.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
§dressed for success
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfridaydress_1.jpg
original image (891x2004)
§masked and ready
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpa_1.jpg
original image (663x896)
§escalator
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfridaystairs.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
§balloons large and small
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfridayin.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
§elsewhere in the mall
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_rpfriday_heretoo_1.jpg
original image (1524x2032)
demonstrators posted banners near the entrance
§Big balloons
by San Francisco is Pro-Choice
Tue, Nov 29, 2022 4:29AM
sm_r_p_fridaymaybe.jpg
original image (1398x1482)
