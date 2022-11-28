Get Your Ticket To Mars

Date:

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Concert/Show

Organizer/Author:

LaborFest

Location Details:

Twitter Headquarters San Francico

1355 Market St.

San Francisco

Join artists, poets, musicians and workers on Dec 10 To Get Your Ticket To Mars At Musk's Twitter HQ

Sponsored by Laborfest.net, Revolutionary Poets Brigade, LaborNet, UFCLP

With David Rovics, Jimmy Kelley, Carol Denney and many others



Interstellar slavery: coming to a planet near you?

by Raymond Nat Turner / August 1st, 2021



Plundering our planet, the parasitic capitalist

Class places itself above/apart from nature and

Humanity…And its corporate parrots repeat

Galaxy-colonizing crack pipe claptrap of

billionaire bosses regarding missions of phallic

boy toys sucked up from sweat beads of toilers…



I spoke with Sun Ra and Ra said: “If they arrive

Alive, Hannibal Lecter masks are waiting;

They’ll quarantine 30-40 yrs—social-distance

100 + miles until their blood-sucking virus—

Greed—recedes and their penchant for polluting,

Exploiting, trashing planets and peoples is heeled…”



I hipped Ra to visions of Earth’s richest man and

Ra busted a rib, doubled over laughing.

He chortled, “Backwards capitalism’s light years

Behind the beat—and interstellar slavery ain’t happenin’

out here. Why, we’d laugh y’all out the universe if Non-

Interference Inter-Planetary Solidarity wasn’t how we fly…”



He said word in the galaxy is that these space colonialist

cowboys are primitive, fecal-minded fools with embalmed

brains—Tax-avoiding terrestrial hustlers who’ve yet to

Evolve from trashing and treating Earth as if it were their

mine shaft, junkyard, yacht-jet storage space/interplanetary

Plantation…



Ra cried distilled tears over greedy red-orange flames grabbing

at the galaxy; thick black smoke quilts masking

Sun rays and smothering oxygen; a Texas-size plastic patch

covering an ocean’s eye; cardboard mattresses in tents popping

up like pastel mushrooms; mile-long food lines; And, of course, cops

and soldiers storming Capitalist Hill



He screamed, “Profiteers poisoning blue gold lending Earth life is

Lunacy! Out here Earth’s known as ‘the planet of smoking guns and

Mushroom clouds’ ringed by bases and police stations where crimson

rivers run; the planet where primitives brandish sticks with triggers

And massacre each other over rectangular rags; the planet that stinks

of crematoriums where Earthlings were barbecued; and human cargo-

laden ships sailed for centuries like clockwork over teary oceans…”



Ra whispered, “I hipped Saturn to Earth, minute I got home…

They said,’Multiple planets pulled our coats centuries ago. We’ve

been surveilling Earth for thousands of years. Intelligent life’s appalled

at capitalist ignorance/Earthlings’ suffering!’ Ra winked, “My dear

Brother, Mercury, Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn don’t play that Plymouth

Rock shit. Tell those mutha-frackers: Come in peace… Or leave in…pieces…”



Former forklift driver/warehouse worker/janitor, Raymond Nat Turner is a NYC poet; BAR's Poet-in-Residence; and founder/co-leader of the jazz-poetry ensemble UpSurge!NYC. Read other articles by Raymond Nat, or visit Raymond Nat's website.

