From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Speaker: Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice!
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party
Email:
Location Details:
In person in San Francisco (or via ZOOM link below)
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)
In person in San Francisco or via ZOOM--
Conversation with an Australian Feminist:
Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice
Hear long-time Melbourne activist Debbie Brennan explain how the struggle “down under” to obtain full reproductive choices and services is connected to countering neo-Nazis. Australia has no federal protection for abortion. Thanks to movement organizing, all jurisdictions have decriminalized the procedure. But Aboriginal women are still battling against forced sterilization and separation from their children. Pushing back, the country’s far right prioritizes “protecting babies” while attacking all non-heteronormative and all non-white people. Brennan will be in conversation with Bay Area Reproductive Justice Coalition leader Norma Gallegos. Join the discussion!
Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00pm
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)
Door donation requested: $5-10
Also available online, to register: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist
Sponsored by: Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com, socialism.com
Conversation with an Australian Feminist:
Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice
Hear long-time Melbourne activist Debbie Brennan explain how the struggle “down under” to obtain full reproductive choices and services is connected to countering neo-Nazis. Australia has no federal protection for abortion. Thanks to movement organizing, all jurisdictions have decriminalized the procedure. But Aboriginal women are still battling against forced sterilization and separation from their children. Pushing back, the country’s far right prioritizes “protecting babies” while attacking all non-heteronormative and all non-white people. Brennan will be in conversation with Bay Area Reproductive Justice Coalition leader Norma Gallegos. Join the discussion!
Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00pm
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)
Door donation requested: $5-10
Also available online, to register: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist
Sponsored by: Freedom Socialist Party
For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com, socialism.com
For more information: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 2:32AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network