Freedom Socialist Party

Conversation with an Australian Feminist:

Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice



Hear long-time Melbourne activist Debbie Brennan explain how the struggle “down under” to obtain full reproductive choices and services is connected to countering neo-Nazis. Australia has no federal protection for abortion. Thanks to movement organizing, all jurisdictions have decriminalized the procedure. But Aboriginal women are still battling against forced sterilization and separation from their children. Pushing back, the country’s far right prioritizes “protecting babies” while attacking all non-heteronormative and all non-white people. Brennan will be in conversation with Bay Area Reproductive Justice Coalition leader Norma Gallegos. Join the discussion!



Door donation requested: $5-10



Also available online, to register:



Sponsored by: Freedom Socialist Party



For more information: 415-864-1278,

