California East Bay Education & Student Activism Labor & Workers

UC UAW Labor Community Solidarity Rally: COLA & Housing For All

sm_ufclp_uc_uaw_rally_12-3-22.jpg
original image (1275x1650)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL
Location Details:
UC Sproul Plaza
12/3 UC UAW Labor Community Solidarity Rally
UC Sproul Plaza 12PM Noon
Berkeley
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 27, 2022 6:22PM
§UAW Fought Both The Democrats & Republicans In 1947
by United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL
Sun, Nov 27, 2022 6:22PM
sm_uaw_build_a_labor_party_1947.jpg
original image (1759x2834)
The Democrats who run UC through the Regents who the governor appoints have allowed a flagrant union busting administration to violate labor law and use slave labor at UC. It's time for united action of all workers for a COLA and Housing for all along with a mass democratic labor party run for and by working people.
http://www.ufclp.org
