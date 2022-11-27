From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
UC UAW Labor Community Solidarity Rally: COLA & Housing For All
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFCL
Location Details:
UC Sproul Plaza
12/3 UC UAW Labor Community Solidarity Rally
UC Sproul Plaza 12PM Noon
Berkeley
UC Sproul Plaza 12PM Noon
Berkeley
For more information: http://www.ufclp.org
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 27, 2022 6:22PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network