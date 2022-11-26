From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest: Legal Abortion Nationwide! The Overturning of Abortion Rights Was Illegitimate
Thursday, December 01, 2022
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Protest
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights
Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate, San Francisco, CA 940012
Nationwide Protests will manifest in GREEN outside of courthouses across the country. Bring signs, banners, & your beautiful voices.
Dec. 1 marks one year since the Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Dobbs. V. Jackson, the case which led to the overturning of abortion rights in this country.
On that day, the fascist “Justices” on the court suggested that the interests of women to control their own reproduction, bodies and lives needed to be weighed against the “interests” of fetuses. No! Fetuses are NOT people. They do NOT have “interests.” Women are people!
FORCED MOTHERHOOD = FEMALE ENSLAVEMENT!
Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.
We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves. Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to win: LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!
Atlanta: 500 pm March from CNN 190 Marietta Street NW to US Appeals Court
Boston: 4:00 pm Joseph Moakley Courthouse1 Courthouse Square
Chicago: 4:00 pm Federal Plaza (across from the Fed. Courthouse)
Cleveland: 4:00 pm Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse 801 W. Superior Avenue
Lansing MI: 3:30 pm Michigan Capitol 100 North Capitol Avenue
Los Angeles: 4:00 pm Federal Courthouse 350 W 1st Street
New York City: 4:00 pm Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse 40 Centre Street, Foley Square
Philadelphia: 5:30 pm US Courthouse, 601 Market Street
San Francisco: 1:00 pm Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate
Seattle: 2:00 pm US District Court 700 Stewart Street
For more information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org
► ▼ IMC Network