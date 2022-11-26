top
San Francisco Womyn

Protest: Legal Abortion Nationwide! The Overturning of Abortion Rights Was Illegitimate

sm_oct22terryscussel.jpg
original image (2140x1284)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights
Email:
Location Details:
Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate, San Francisco, CA 940012
Nationwide Protests will manifest in GREEN outside of courthouses across the country. Bring signs, banners, & your beautiful voices.

Dec. 1 marks one year since the Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Dobbs. V. Jackson, the case which led to the overturning of abortion rights in this country.

On that day, the fascist “Justices” on the court suggested that the interests of women to control their own reproduction, bodies and lives needed to be weighed against the “interests” of fetuses. No! Fetuses are NOT people. They do NOT have “interests.” Women are people!

FORCED MOTHERHOOD = FEMALE ENSLAVEMENT!

Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.

We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves. Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to win: LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!

Atlanta: 500 pm March from CNN 190 Marietta Street NW to US Appeals Court
Boston: 4:00 pm Joseph Moakley Courthouse1 Courthouse Square
Chicago: 4:00 pm Federal Plaza (across from the Fed. Courthouse)
Cleveland: 4:00 pm Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse 801 W. Superior Avenue
Lansing MI: 3:30 pm Michigan Capitol 100 North Capitol Avenue
Los Angeles: 4:00 pm Federal Courthouse 350 W 1st Street
New York City: 4:00 pm Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse 40 Centre Street, Foley Square
Philadelphia: 5:30 pm US Courthouse, 601 Market Street
San Francisco: 1:00 pm Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate
Seattle: 2:00 pm US District Court 700 Stewart Street
For more information: http://riseup4abortionrights.org
Added to the calendar on Sat, Nov 26, 2022 9:27AM
§10/22 SF protest by Terry Scussel
by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights
Sat, Nov 26, 2022 9:27AM
sm_grannies_ru4ar.jpg
original image (1822x1058)
10/22 protest photo by Terry Scussel
http://riseup4abortionrights.org
§10/22 protest by Terry Scussel
by Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights
Sat, Nov 26, 2022 9:27AM
sm_ru4ar_mahsa.jpg
original image (1880x1108)
http://riseup4abortionrights.org
