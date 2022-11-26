Protest: Legal Abortion Nationwide! The Overturning of Abortion Rights Was Illegitimate

Date:

Thursday, December 01, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights

Email:

Location Details:

Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate, San Francisco, CA 940012

Nationwide Protests will manifest in GREEN outside of courthouses across the country. Bring signs, banners, & your beautiful voices.



Dec. 1 marks one year since the Supreme Court heard oral arguments of Dobbs. V. Jackson, the case which led to the overturning of abortion rights in this country.



On that day, the fascist “Justices” on the court suggested that the interests of women to control their own reproduction, bodies and lives needed to be weighed against the “interests” of fetuses. No! Fetuses are NOT people. They do NOT have “interests.” Women are people!



FORCED MOTHERHOOD = FEMALE ENSLAVEMENT!



Nearly 22 million women have already lost the legal right to abortion in their states. Tens of thousands have already been forced to have children they otherwise would not have had.



We cannot rely on the courts, we must rely on ourselves. Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights to win: LEGAL ABORTION ON DEMAND & WITHOUT APOLOGY NATIONWIDE!



Atlanta: 500 pm March from CNN 190 Marietta Street NW to US Appeals Court

Boston: 4:00 pm Joseph Moakley Courthouse1 Courthouse Square

Chicago: 4:00 pm Federal Plaza (across from the Fed. Courthouse)

Cleveland: 4:00 pm Carl B. Stokes Federal Courthouse 801 W. Superior Avenue

Lansing MI: 3:30 pm Michigan Capitol 100 North Capitol Avenue

Los Angeles: 4:00 pm Federal Courthouse 350 W 1st Street

New York City: 4:00 pm Thurgood Marshall US Courthouse 40 Centre Street, Foley Square

Philadelphia: 5:30 pm US Courthouse, 601 Market Street

San Francisco: 1:00 pm Philip Burton Federal Courthouse 450 Golden Gate

Seattle: 2:00 pm US District Court 700 Stewart Street