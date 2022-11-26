Farewell to the unipolar world and Disaster capitalism: back to Marx! by Matthias Brockers and Michael Haller

The sanctions have already proved to be a dangerous boomerang because they hit Europe harder than Russia... It is a suicidal illusion to try to win a war against the raw materials giant Russia - which possesses more than a third of all fossil energies and raw materials on earth - and the world's largest high-tech workshop, China, which is united with it.