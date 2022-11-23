top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Health, Housing & Public Services Womyn

Conversation with an Australian Feminist: Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice

Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Freedom Socialist Party Bay Area
Location Details:
New Valencia Hall
747 Polk St (@ Ellis), SF
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)

Also online (REGISTER: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist)
Conversation with an Australian Feminist: Fight the Far Right to Win Reproductive Justice

Hear long-time Melbourne activist Debbie Brennan explain how the struggle “down under” to obtain full reproductive choices and services is connected to countering neo-Nazis.

Australia has no federal protection for abortion. Thanks to movement organizing, all jurisdictions have decriminalized the procedure.

But Aboriginal women are still battling against forced sterilization and separation from their children. Pushing back, the country’s far right prioritizes “protecting babies” while attacking all non-heteronormative and all non-white people.

Brennan will be in conversation with Bay Area Reproductive Justice Coalition leader Norma Gallegos.

Join the discussion!

Sunday, December 11, 2022, 1:00pm

New Valencia Hall
747 Polk Street (at Ellis), San Francisco
(7 blocks from Civic Center BART, on/near #5, 19, 27, 31, 38 Muni bus lines)

Door donation requested: $5-10

Also available online, to register: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist

Sponsored by: Freedom Socialist Party

For more information: 415-864-1278, bayareaFSP [at] socialism.com, http://socialism.com
For more information: https://bit.ly/Dec11AussieFeminist
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 11:26PM
