Author: Sara Kruzan and Cori Thomas, I Cried to Dream Again

Date:

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library

100 Larkin St

San Francisco, CA 94102

Sara Kruzan and co-author Cori Thomas discuss Kruzan's gripping memoir, I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder, and Deliverance.



I Cried to Dream Again, Kruzan's story as a survivor of childhood abuse and sex trafficking, tells the honest, disturbing and ultimately empowering story of her journey from abuse to incarceration without parole for killing her abuser to finally gaining her liberation.



Sara Kruzan is an American activist and survivor of sex trafficking. She is an advocate for sentencing reform and the human rights of incarcerated women and children, and the inspiration behind Sara's Law, a bill currently in the House of Representatives seeking to protect children of abuse from facing life sentences.



Cori Thomas is an author, a screenwriter and an award-winning playwright.



This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served.



Free