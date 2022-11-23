top
San Francisco Police State & Prisons Womyn

Author: Sara Kruzan and Cori Thomas, I Cried to Dream Again

sm_1512_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Sara Kruzan and co-author Cori Thomas discuss Kruzan's gripping memoir, I Cried to Dream Again: Trafficking, Murder, and Deliverance.

I Cried to Dream Again, Kruzan's story as a survivor of childhood abuse and sex trafficking, tells the honest, disturbing and ultimately empowering story of her journey from abuse to incarceration without parole for killing her abuser to finally gaining her liberation.

Sara Kruzan is an American activist and survivor of sex trafficking. She is an advocate for sentencing reform and the human rights of incarcerated women and children, and the inspiration behind Sara's Law, a bill currently in the House of Representatives seeking to protect children of abuse from facing life sentences.

Cori Thomas is an author, a screenwriter and an award-winning playwright.

This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 12:44PM
