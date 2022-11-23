Film: He Had Wings and Panel Discussion

Date:

Sunday, December 04, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Screening

Organizer/Author:

San Francisco Public Library

Email:

Phone:

415-557-4400

Location Details:

San Francisco Main Library

100 Larkin St

San Francisco, CA 94102

He Had Wings (2022) is a short documentary film about the artist Ronnie Goodman, homelessness and the streets of San Francisco. After the screening, journalist Kevin Fagan facilitates a panel discussion with representatives of community organizations.



Panelists include:



Kevin Fagan, Journalist with The San Francisco Chronicle, Emcee



Dr. Margot Kushel, Director, Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, UCSF/SFGH



Joe Wilson, Executive Director of Hospitality House



Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director, Coalition on Homelessness, San Francisco



Matty Shirer, Director of San Francisco and San Mateo Downtown Streets Team



Free