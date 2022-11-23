top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Film: He Had Wings and Panel Discussion

sm_1513_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
He Had Wings (2022) is a short documentary film about the artist Ronnie Goodman, homelessness and the streets of San Francisco. After the screening, journalist Kevin Fagan facilitates a panel discussion with representatives of community organizations.

Panelists include:

Kevin Fagan, Journalist with The San Francisco Chronicle, Emcee

Dr. Margot Kushel, Director, Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, UCSF/SFGH

Joe Wilson, Executive Director of Hospitality House

Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director, Coalition on Homelessness, San Francisco

Matty Shirer, Director of San Francisco and San Mateo Downtown Streets Team

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 12:42PM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code