Film: He Had Wings and Panel Discussion
Sunday, December 04, 2022
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Screening
San Francisco Public Library
415-557-4400
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
He Had Wings (2022) is a short documentary film about the artist Ronnie Goodman, homelessness and the streets of San Francisco. After the screening, journalist Kevin Fagan facilitates a panel discussion with representatives of community organizations.
Panelists include:
Kevin Fagan, Journalist with The San Francisco Chronicle, Emcee
Dr. Margot Kushel, Director, Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, UCSF/SFGH
Joe Wilson, Executive Director of Hospitality House
Jennifer Friedenbach, Executive Director, Coalition on Homelessness, San Francisco
Matty Shirer, Director of San Francisco and San Mateo Downtown Streets Team
For more information: https://sfpl.org/
