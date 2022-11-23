top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/3/2022
San Francisco Arts + Action Police State & Prisons

Facing Life: Pendarvis Harshaw & Brandon Tauszik in Conversation

sm_1494_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
San Francisco Public Library
Email:
Phone:
415-557-4400
Location Details:
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served.

Pendarvis Harshaw and Brandon Tauszik in conversation with Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, our 17th One City One Book authors. Joining the conversation is Lynn Acosta, one of the participants of Facing Life, who will share her story.

Facing Life is a multimedia web-based project that chronicles the experiences of eight individuals living through re-entry after serving life prison sentences in California. Visuals by Brandon Tauszik & Words by Pendarvis Harshaw.

Over the course of two years, Tauszik and Harshaw followed these individuals as they faced everyday challenges, entered the workforce and tried to readjust to today's rapidly changing way of life. Facing Life is comprised of cinemagraphs, videos, 360VR clips, and text, giving an intimate and extensive look into the lives of eight individuals living through re-entry in California. This project was made possible with support from the Pulitzer Center.

Harshaw is a renowned journalist and educator based in Sacramento and Oakland, California. He has taught journalism to high school students as well as incarcerated men. He is a staff writer and podcast producer at KQED, as well as a graduate of UC Berkeley's School of Journalism.

Tauszik is a documentary photographer and filmmaker based in Los Angeles and Oakland, California. His long-term projects examine elements of America's social periphery. His most recent works have incorporated the largely unexplored medium of cinemagraphs, a delicate hybrid between the still image and film.

Following the event will be a reception and exhibition viewing at The Bridge, located on the 5th Floor of the Main Library. Light refreshments will be served.

Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 12:41PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code