Facing Life: Pendarvis Harshaw & Brandon Tauszik in Conversation
Saturday, December 03, 2022
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Speaker
San Francisco Public Library
415-557-4400
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
This is a hybrid event. Registration is required for Zoom attendance. In-person attendance does not require registration; seats available first come, first served.
Pendarvis Harshaw and Brandon Tauszik in conversation with Nigel Poor and Earlonne Woods, our 17th One City One Book authors. Joining the conversation is Lynn Acosta, one of the participants of Facing Life, who will share her story.
Facing Life is a multimedia web-based project that chronicles the experiences of eight individuals living through re-entry after serving life prison sentences in California. Visuals by Brandon Tauszik & Words by Pendarvis Harshaw.
Over the course of two years, Tauszik and Harshaw followed these individuals as they faced everyday challenges, entered the workforce and tried to readjust to today's rapidly changing way of life. Facing Life is comprised of cinemagraphs, videos, 360VR clips, and text, giving an intimate and extensive look into the lives of eight individuals living through re-entry in California. This project was made possible with support from the Pulitzer Center.
Harshaw is a renowned journalist and educator based in Sacramento and Oakland, California. He has taught journalism to high school students as well as incarcerated men. He is a staff writer and podcast producer at KQED, as well as a graduate of UC Berkeley's School of Journalism.
Tauszik is a documentary photographer and filmmaker based in Los Angeles and Oakland, California. His long-term projects examine elements of America's social periphery. His most recent works have incorporated the largely unexplored medium of cinemagraphs, a delicate hybrid between the still image and film.
Following the event will be a reception and exhibition viewing at The Bridge, located on the 5th Floor of the Main Library. Light refreshments will be served.
Free
For more information: https://sfpl.org/
