Education Not Privatization

Date:

Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Time:

4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

Schools and Labor Against Privatization

Email:

Phone:

510-859-7326

Location Details:

4:00PM Meet at OUSD Headquarters (1000 Broadway)

5:00PM March to the School board meeting at La Escuelita (1050 2nd Ave)

Since May 2022 and amidst a historic teacher shortage, OUSD has retaliated against 4 OUSD educators – Denise Huffstutler, Paloma Collier, Craig Gordon, and June Nelson – for their active involvement in the fight against school closures.



Denise Huffstutler, a former Parker instructional coach who spoke out against the closure of that school, received a letter of reprimand for failing to return her keys at the end of the year despite reporting them as missing, which has led to an ongoing investigation and a record in her file. June Nelson, Paloma Collier, and Craig Gordon were all fired and blacklisted from employment with OUSD for their involvement in the Parker occupation, a 125-day direct action protesting school closures, and for other political and union activities.



OUSD’s actions violate a February 2022 letter from Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels to Moses Omolade and André San-Chez, then engaged in a 20+ day hunger strike to protest school closures. Daniels’s letter states that “OUSD will not retaliate against any OUSD employee involved in protesting school closures [...] or supporting those who are involved in such protests.”



