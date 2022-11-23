From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Education Not Privatization
Date:
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Schools and Labor Against Privatization
Email:
Phone:
510-859-7326
Location Details:
4:00PM Meet at OUSD Headquarters (1000 Broadway)
5:00PM March to the School board meeting at La Escuelita (1050 2nd Ave)
5:00PM March to the School board meeting at La Escuelita (1050 2nd Ave)
Since May 2022 and amidst a historic teacher shortage, OUSD has retaliated against 4 OUSD educators – Denise Huffstutler, Paloma Collier, Craig Gordon, and June Nelson – for their active involvement in the fight against school closures.
Denise Huffstutler, a former Parker instructional coach who spoke out against the closure of that school, received a letter of reprimand for failing to return her keys at the end of the year despite reporting them as missing, which has led to an ongoing investigation and a record in her file. June Nelson, Paloma Collier, and Craig Gordon were all fired and blacklisted from employment with OUSD for their involvement in the Parker occupation, a 125-day direct action protesting school closures, and for other political and union activities.
OUSD’s actions violate a February 2022 letter from Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels to Moses Omolade and André San-Chez, then engaged in a 20+ day hunger strike to protest school closures. Daniels’s letter states that “OUSD will not retaliate against any OUSD employee involved in protesting school closures [...] or supporting those who are involved in such protests.”
For more information: http://slapbayarea.org
