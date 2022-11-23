top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 11/30/2022
East Bay Education & Student Activism

Education Not Privatization

sm_education_not_retaliation__no_school_closures___2_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
Schools and Labor Against Privatization
Email:
Phone:
510-859-7326
Location Details:
4:00PM Meet at OUSD Headquarters (1000 Broadway)
5:00PM March to the School board meeting at La Escuelita (1050 2nd Ave)
Since May 2022 and amidst a historic teacher shortage, OUSD has retaliated against 4 OUSD educators – Denise Huffstutler, Paloma Collier, Craig Gordon, and June Nelson – for their active involvement in the fight against school closures.

Denise Huffstutler, a former Parker instructional coach who spoke out against the closure of that school, received a letter of reprimand for failing to return her keys at the end of the year despite reporting them as missing, which has led to an ongoing investigation and a record in her file. June Nelson, Paloma Collier, and Craig Gordon were all fired and blacklisted from employment with OUSD for their involvement in the Parker occupation, a 125-day direct action protesting school closures, and for other political and union activities.

OUSD’s actions violate a February 2022 letter from Chief Governance Officer Josh Daniels to Moses Omolade and André San-Chez, then engaged in a 20+ day hunger strike to protest school closures. Daniels’s letter states that “OUSD will not retaliate against any OUSD employee involved in protesting school closures [...] or supporting those who are involved in such protests.”

For more information: http://slapbayarea.org
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 7:24AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code