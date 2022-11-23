Nationwide and in all 6 U.S Territories, the USDA Census of Agriculture is essential. by Khubaka, Michael Harris

From the Capital of the Great State of California the work sparking a Renaissance of Black Agriculture is officially measured by the Census of Agriculture. Together, we are on the cusp of a new Golden Age of Black Agriculture after years working in the vineyard. Special tabulations to quantify and qualify unique challenges and opportunities by US Ag producers of African Descent is on the near horizon: