From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
The Howard Zinn Book Fair is Back! (Sort of.....)
Date:
Saturday, December 03, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Howard Zinn Book Fair
Location Details:
Medicine For Nightmares
3036 24th Street
SF, CA 94110
3036 24th Street
SF, CA 94110
Hi HZBF Fans,
Covid has been a drag for everyone including those of us who organize the Howard Zinn Book Fair and we had hoped to get back to normal this fall but still weren't able to book City College again over concerns about COVID. Since the fair has become one of the largest and most popular events of the left in the Bay Area, we wanted to keep the concept alive so we organized just a few great author readings and panel discussions, mostly at local book stores, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 8. Please check our facebook page or the Howard Zinn website for more details and keep your eye out there for word about HZBF 2023!
Stay well.......
Andy
https://www.facebook.com/zinnbookfair/
https://www.howardzinn.org/zinn-book-fair-2022/
Covid has been a drag for everyone including those of us who organize the Howard Zinn Book Fair and we had hoped to get back to normal this fall but still weren't able to book City College again over concerns about COVID. Since the fair has become one of the largest and most popular events of the left in the Bay Area, we wanted to keep the concept alive so we organized just a few great author readings and panel discussions, mostly at local book stores, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 8. Please check our facebook page or the Howard Zinn website for more details and keep your eye out there for word about HZBF 2023!
Stay well.......
Andy
https://www.facebook.com/zinnbookfair/
https://www.howardzinn.org/zinn-book-fair-2022/
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/zinnbookfair/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 12:12PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network