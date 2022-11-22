Hi HZBF Fans,Covid has been a drag for everyone including those of us who organize the Howard Zinn Book Fair and we had hoped to get back to normal this fall but still weren't able to book City College again over concerns about COVID. Since the fair has become one of the largest and most popular events of the left in the Bay Area, we wanted to keep the concept alive so we organized just a few great author readings and panel discussions, mostly at local book stores, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 8. Please check our facebook page or the Howard Zinn website for more details and keep your eye out there for word about HZBF 2023!Stay well.......Andy