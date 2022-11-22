top
Central Valley Environment & Forest Defense Racial Justice

Golden Harvest Ground Breaking Ceremony - 1854 Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County

negro_bar_mining_district.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, December 02, 2022
Time:
11:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Khubaka, Michael Harris
Email:
Phone:
804-664-7295
Location Details:
Historic Negro Bar California State Park (Black Miners Bar* temporary name)
Established in 1844, Honorable William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. established Rancho Rio De Los Americanos along today's American River Parkway and Lake Natoma.

By Fall of 1854, Negro Bar mining camp had grown into the transportation hub of the Gold Mining District along the mile long gravel bar along the American River on the land entitled to the "African Founding Father of California, Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County."

Negro Bar Gold Mining District attracted international fame during the California Gold Rush, 1848-1855 and the Gold Mining towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar remain a "hidden secret" forever documenting the salient contributions by people Pan African Descent in the ongoing quest for freedom, equity and inclusion best qualified and quantified a part of of the California Underground Railroad Network to Freedom (1840-1875)

Everyone is invited to join our "Ground Breaking Ceremony" and rebirth of long-standing plans to document, preserve, interpret and showcase the salient contributions by people of African Descent during our California Gold Rush Era.
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 9:22AM
