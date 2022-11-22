Green Friday for Abortion Rights

Date:

Friday, November 25, 2022

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Rise Up for Abortion Bay Area

Email:

Location Details:

Market and Powell St. BART station

899 Market St.

SF 94103

Join the Rise Up 4 Abortion Bay Area chapter in spreading the GREEN this "Black Friday" demanding the federal government restore LEGAL Abortion on Demand & Without Apology Nationwide!



Grab yourself and your friends and come chant along, or simply join as a spectator! Wear green and Rise Up with us!



Follow us on social media (IG: @Riseup4abortion_bayarea) or reach out to the organizer here to get more involved!