From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Green Friday for Abortion Rights
Date:
Friday, November 25, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Rise Up for Abortion Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
Market and Powell St. BART station
899 Market St.
SF 94103
899 Market St.
SF 94103
Join the Rise Up 4 Abortion Bay Area chapter in spreading the GREEN this "Black Friday" demanding the federal government restore LEGAL Abortion on Demand & Without Apology Nationwide!
Grab yourself and your friends and come chant along, or simply join as a spectator! Wear green and Rise Up with us!
Follow us on social media (IG: @Riseup4abortion_bayarea) or reach out to the organizer here to get more involved!
Grab yourself and your friends and come chant along, or simply join as a spectator! Wear green and Rise Up with us!
Follow us on social media (IG: @Riseup4abortion_bayarea) or reach out to the organizer here to get more involved!
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 22, 2022 12:08AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network