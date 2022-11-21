top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula LGBTI / Queer

Drag Storytime at the Library

by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
The Redwood City Public Library invited a beautifully dressed drag queen to read stories to children on November 19th.
sm_dragstory2.jpg
original image (2856x2418)
Photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer

Drag Queen Reina De Aztlan read stories to delighted children on a November Saturday. Occasions like this have become cultural flashpoints, and outside the library there were demonstrators against her appearance. They held signs and were even compelled to lead prayers. But inside there were many adult supporters, as well as the children. Fortunately, all was peaceful.
§Another fan of drag story time
by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
sm_dragstory1.jpg
original image (2757x3146)
§Audience
by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
sm_dragstorycrowd.jpg
original image (3699x2316)
§Traditional dress
by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
sm_dragstorylast.jpg
original image (4447x3888)
§Protesters
by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
sm_dragstory3.jpg
original image (5184x3888)
§Praying Protester
by Redwood City
Mon, Nov 21, 2022 11:29PM
sm_dragstory4.jpg
original image (3888x5184)
This demonstrator repeatedly chanted "Holy Mary, Mother of God, pray for us sinners, now and at the hour of our death, amen."
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code