Drag Storytime at the Library
The Redwood City Public Library invited a beautifully dressed drag queen to read stories to children on November 19th.
Photos by Jack Owicki, ProBonoPhoto.org
Please credit the photographer
Drag Queen Reina De Aztlan read stories to delighted children on a November Saturday. Occasions like this have become cultural flashpoints, and outside the library there were demonstrators against her appearance. They held signs and were even compelled to lead prayers. But inside there were many adult supporters, as well as the children. Fortunately, all was peaceful.
Please credit the photographer
