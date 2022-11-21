Gays Bringing Twitter Bird Pinata to Musk: Stop the Hate

Date:

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

Michael Petrelis

Location Details:

Twitter HQ, Market & 10th Street

For Immediate Release



A press conference will be held at Twitter headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 3:00 pm organized by a gay activist couple angry over Elon Musk purchase of the global town square and flooding it with too many forms of hatred.



The couple will attempt a delivery to Musk's office at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco, of a large blue Twitter bird pinata decorated with signs reading Hate, Racist, Lies and Anti-LGBT.



"We call on Musk and the dwindling number of employees at Twitter to stop the hate polluting our social media and the minds of men like the killer who murdered five people at a gay club in Colorado Springs this weekend," said Mike Merrigan and Michael Petrelis. "The lives of many and our democracy demand content moderation."



Contact:

Michael Petrelis

