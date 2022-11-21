From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Gays Bringing Twitter Bird Pinata to Musk: Stop the Hate
Date:
Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Time:
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Press Conference
Organizer/Author:
Michael Petrelis
Location Details:
Twitter HQ, Market & 10th Street
For Immediate Release
Gays Bringing Twitter Bird Pinata to Musk: Stop the Hate
A press conference will be held at Twitter headquarters on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 3:00 pm organized by a gay activist couple angry over Elon Musk purchase of the global town square and flooding it with too many forms of hatred.
The couple will attempt a delivery to Musk's office at 1355 Market Street in San Francisco, of a large blue Twitter bird pinata decorated with signs reading Hate, Racist, Lies and Anti-LGBT.
"We call on Musk and the dwindling number of employees at Twitter to stop the hate polluting our social media and the minds of men like the killer who murdered five people at a gay club in Colorado Springs this weekend," said Mike Merrigan and Michael Petrelis. "The lives of many and our democracy demand content moderation."
Contact:
Michael Petrelis
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 10:36PM
