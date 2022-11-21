The death of Mahsa (Jina) Amini after her beating by Tehran’s so-called “morality police” has sparked one of the most significant and sustained protest movements in the history of the Iranian regime. What are the prospects for the movement, and what is the potential for the working class to organize a decisive breakthrough?Morad Shirin, a revolutionary socialist activist and a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Marxists’ Tendency, will be giving a presentation, followed by a discussion.Saturday December 10at 12pm PST (3pm EST)ZOOM Link:Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683Passcode: 340756One tap mobile+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# USDial by your location+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)+1 669 444 9171 US+1 719 359 4580 US+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)+1 646 931 3860 US+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)+1 309 205 3325 US+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)+1 386 347 5053 US+1 564 217 2000 US+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)