U.S. Labor & Workers

Iran: A Mass Uprising … Where Could it Lead?

Date:
Saturday, December 10, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Speak Out Socialists
Location Details:
Online Zoom Event
The death of Mahsa (Jina) Amini after her beating by Tehran’s so-called “morality police” has sparked one of the most significant and sustained protest movements in the history of the Iranian regime. What are the prospects for the movement, and what is the potential for the working class to organize a decisive breakthrough?

Morad Shirin, a revolutionary socialist activist and a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Marxists’ Tendency, will be giving a presentation, followed by a discussion.

Saturday December 10
at 12pm PST (3pm EST)
ZOOM Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09

Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
For more information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/12-10-22-th/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 9:57PM
