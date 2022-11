Come enjoy refreshments and browse several tables filled with unique gifts, including baked goods, handcrafted items, jewelry, note cards, prints, stocking stuffers, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Peace and Justice Center.Cellist Jack Mescall will perform again this year!Please RSVP on Eventbrite to help our planning: https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2022-Holiday-Bazaar The Peace and Justice Center is located at 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside, CA.For more information phone 831-899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com Co-sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom Monterey County Branch and the Monterey Peace & Justice Center.