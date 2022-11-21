From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Holiday Bazaar and Annual Open House
Date:
Sunday, December 11, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Email:
Phone:
831-899-7322
Location Details:
Monterey Peace and Justice Center
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
1364 Fremont Blvd.
Seaside, CA 93955
Come enjoy refreshments and browse several tables filled with unique gifts, including baked goods, handcrafted items, jewelry, note cards, prints, stocking stuffers, and more. Proceeds will benefit the Peace and Justice Center.
Cellist Jack Mescall will perform again this year!
Please RSVP on Eventbrite to help our planning: https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2022-Holiday-Bazaar
The Peace and Justice Center is located at 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside, CA.
For more information phone 831-899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Co-sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom Monterey County Branch and the Monterey Peace & Justice Center.
Cellist Jack Mescall will perform again this year!
Please RSVP on Eventbrite to help our planning: https://tinyurl.com/MPJC-2022-Holiday-Bazaar
The Peace and Justice Center is located at 1364 Fremont Blvd in Seaside, CA.
For more information phone 831-899-7322 or email montereypeaceandjustice [at] gmail.com
Co-sponsored by Women’s International League for Peace & Freedom Monterey County Branch and the Monterey Peace & Justice Center.
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 5:28PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network