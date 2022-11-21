From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Peace Parade - First Night Monterey Starlight Procession

Date:

Saturday, December 31, 2022

Time:

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

Catherine Crockett

Location Details:

Gather at the intersection of Franklin Street and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey, CA between 5 pm and 5:30 pm, PST.





Learn more about First Night Monterey at Ring in the New Year with a message of peace! Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County groups, (VFP Chapter 46, WILPF Monterey County Branch, Monterey Peninsula Friends (Quakers), Monterey Peace and Justice Center, and others), and friends.Start gathering between 5 pm and 5:30 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approx. 30 minutes.Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. If you can, please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners.No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate.For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com Learn more about First Night Monterey at https://www.firstnightmonterey.org