Date:
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Catherine Crockett
Location Details:
Gather at the intersection of Franklin Street and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey, CA between 5 pm and 5:30 pm, PST.
Ring in the New Year with a message of peace! Walk with the Peace Coalition of Monterey County groups, (VFP Chapter 46, WILPF Monterey County Branch, Monterey Peninsula Friends (Quakers), Monterey Peace and Justice Center, and others), and friends.

Start gathering between 5 pm and 5:30 pm at the intersection of Franklin St. and Calle Principal in downtown Monterey. The procession starts at 5:30 and lasts approx. 30 minutes.

Dove and peace symbol signs will be provided. If you can, please wear white or light colors to signify peace. Peace and justice groups are invited to carry their organizations’ banners.

No need to purchase tickets for the First Night Monterey event to participate.

For more info, contact Sidney Ramsden Scott at sramsdenscott [at] hotmail.com
Learn more about First Night Monterey at https://www.firstnightmonterey.org
For more information: https://peacecentral.wordpress.com/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 5:22PM
