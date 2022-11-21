From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Homeless Garden Project Holiday Celebration
Date:
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Time:
6:15 PM - 9:15 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Homeless Garden Project
Location Details:
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
You are invited to HGP's annual holiday celebration, this year hosted at the Resource Center for Nonviolence. We'll celebrate all of our trainees' successes this year, with warm cider and a menu of delicious holiday treats from Kin & Kitchen, followed by an engaging celebratory program. We're so excited to screen the inspiring documentary, Mission: JOY and have a discussion following the film with co-author of The Book of Joy, Douglas Abrams.
Inspired by The Book of Joy, the film Mission: JOY brings us inside the poignant and laughter-filled friendship of the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who have faced oppression, exile, death threats, cancer, and more, yet come out the other side as two of the most joyful human beings on the planet. Their life stories and practical wisdom remind us that joy is an inside job, that joy and sorrow are inseparable, and that one of joy’s secrets is deep connection with others—an insight deeply connected to our work.
Following the film, we are thrilled to present a discussion with best-selling author Douglas Abrams. Doug is an author, editor, literary agent, and truth hunter. Doug has worked with Stephen Hawking on his last book, the global bestseller Brief Answers to the Big Questions. Doug has had the privilege of working with other Nobel Laureates including Nelson Mandela, Jody Williams, and Elizabeth Blackburn. He has worked with many visionary scientists and is devoted to spreading the importance of conservation and fighting climate change.
Each holiday season, we celebrate the work our trainees have accomplished on the farm, as well as the profound transformations our trainees make and our connection to the community! At HGP, the holidays evoke the cycle of the seasons—each wreath at our Holiday Stores was made with seeds started in the spring, tended during the summer, harvested in the fall, and crafted into a beautiful arrangement.
Timeline for the evening:
6:15 - 7:00pm: Reception with treats from Kin & Kitchen
7:00 - 8:30pm: Welcome, Voice of Experience & Film Screening
8:30 - 9:00pm: Discussion & Conclusion
We'll feature some of HGP's latest value-added products made by trainees in our transitional employment program so you can stock up on holiday gifts.
As an indoor event in these times, when not actively eating or drinking, we do encourage wearing masks.
Please contact info [at] homelessgardenproject.org with any additional questions.
Inspired by The Book of Joy, the film Mission: JOY brings us inside the poignant and laughter-filled friendship of the Dalai Lama and Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who have faced oppression, exile, death threats, cancer, and more, yet come out the other side as two of the most joyful human beings on the planet. Their life stories and practical wisdom remind us that joy is an inside job, that joy and sorrow are inseparable, and that one of joy’s secrets is deep connection with others—an insight deeply connected to our work.
Following the film, we are thrilled to present a discussion with best-selling author Douglas Abrams. Doug is an author, editor, literary agent, and truth hunter. Doug has worked with Stephen Hawking on his last book, the global bestseller Brief Answers to the Big Questions. Doug has had the privilege of working with other Nobel Laureates including Nelson Mandela, Jody Williams, and Elizabeth Blackburn. He has worked with many visionary scientists and is devoted to spreading the importance of conservation and fighting climate change.
Each holiday season, we celebrate the work our trainees have accomplished on the farm, as well as the profound transformations our trainees make and our connection to the community! At HGP, the holidays evoke the cycle of the seasons—each wreath at our Holiday Stores was made with seeds started in the spring, tended during the summer, harvested in the fall, and crafted into a beautiful arrangement.
Timeline for the evening:
6:15 - 7:00pm: Reception with treats from Kin & Kitchen
7:00 - 8:30pm: Welcome, Voice of Experience & Film Screening
8:30 - 9:00pm: Discussion & Conclusion
We'll feature some of HGP's latest value-added products made by trainees in our transitional employment program so you can stock up on holiday gifts.
As an indoor event in these times, when not actively eating or drinking, we do encourage wearing masks.
Please contact info [at] homelessgardenproject.org with any additional questions.
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hgp-holiday-c...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Nov 21, 2022 4:47PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network