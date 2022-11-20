top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/25/2022
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Free Meal on Christmas Day at GLIDE Memorial

sm_screenshot_2022-11-20_at_16-54-37_glide_1_1.jpg
original image (957x816)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Memorial Church SF
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
CHRISTMAS EVE

FREE House of Prime Rib Christmas Eve Brunch

Saturday, December 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.

More info for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/

Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/

For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf


CHRISTMAS DAY

Sunday, December 25

Glide Memorial Church Christmas Celebrations - 9:00 and 11:00am

Glide Memorial Church’s rousing Christmas Celebrations will take place on Christmas Day with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band.

Celebrate with us at 330 Ellis Street, in San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin District. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination along with ID, and honor all of our safety protocols, including indoor masking and social distancing.

Attend online Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/
 
Dial in by Phone (855) 412-3177
 

FREE Christmas Meal - 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Nearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 20, 2022 5:09PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 115.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code