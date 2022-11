CHRISTMAS EVEFREE House of Prime Rib Christmas Eve BrunchSaturday, December 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pmJoe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.More info for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/ Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/ For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf CHRISTMAS DAYSunday, December 25Glide Memorial Church Christmas Celebrations - 9:00 and 11:00amGlide Memorial Church’s rousing Christmas Celebrations will take place on Christmas Day with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band.Celebrate with us at 330 Ellis Street, in San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin District. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination along with ID, and honor all of our safety protocols, including indoor masking and social distancing.Attend online Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/ Dial in by Phone (855) 412-3177FREE Christmas Meal - 11:00 am – 1:00 pmNearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).