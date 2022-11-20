From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Free Meal on Christmas Eve at GLIDE Memorial Church
Date:
Saturday, December 24, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Memorial Church SF
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
330 Ellis St, San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
CHRISTMAS EVE
FREE House of Prime Rib Christmas Eve Brunch
Saturday, December 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Joe Betz and San Francisco’s House of Prime Rib will provide prime rib and all the sides for GLIDE’s popular, mouthwatering Christmas Eve Brunch served to as many as 2,000 guests in the outdoor-tented dining room. Additionally GLIDE will deliver 200 meals to encampments across the city.
More info for Christmas Eve & Christmas Day meals: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf
CHRISTMAS DAY
Sunday, December 25
Glide Memorial Church Christmas Celebrations - 9:00 and 11:00am
Glide Memorial Church’s rousing Christmas Celebrations will take place on Christmas Day with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band.
Celebrate with us at 330 Ellis Street, in San Francisco’s historic Tenderloin District. All attendees are required to show proof of vaccination along with ID, and honor all of our safety protocols, including indoor masking and social distancing.
Attend online Facebook Live: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/
Dial in by Phone (855) 412-3177
FREE Christmas Meal - 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Christmas meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
