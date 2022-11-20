From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Thanksgiving Meal at GLIDE Memorial
Date:
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Memorial Church SF
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
Thanksgiving at GLIDE
FREE Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, November 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for Thanksgiving: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf
Glide Memorial Church Celebration: Thanksgiving Service @ 10:00 am
Enjoy Glide Memorial Church’s spirited annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration taking place online and in-person at 10:00 am with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band. Celebration programming will be focused on music, witness, and messages of gratitude.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/
FREE Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, November 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).
More info for Thanksgiving: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/
Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/
For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf
Glide Memorial Church Celebration: Thanksgiving Service @ 10:00 am
Enjoy Glide Memorial Church’s spirited annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration taking place online and in-person at 10:00 am with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band. Celebration programming will be focused on music, witness, and messages of gratitude.
ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/
For more information: https://www.glide.org/events-2/holidays-at...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 20, 2022 4:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network