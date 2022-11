Thanksgiving at GLIDEFREE Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, November 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pmNearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).More info for Thanksgiving: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/ Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/ For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf Glide Memorial Church Celebration: Thanksgiving Service @ 10:00 amEnjoy Glide Memorial Church’s spirited annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration taking place online and in-person at 10:00 am with Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band. Celebration programming will be focused on music, witness, and messages of gratitude.ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/