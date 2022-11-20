top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services

Thanksgiving Meal at GLIDE Memorial

glide_memorial_holiday_meal.png
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
GLIDE Memorial Church SF
Location Details:
GLIDE Memorial Church
330 Ellis Street. San Francisco, CA 94102
and locations throughout the city
Thanksgiving at GLIDE

FREE Thanksgiving Meal: Thursday, November 24 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Nearly 2,500 Thanksgiving meals of ham, turkey and all the fixings will be served to the community (both onsite and throughout the city).

More info for Thanksgiving: https://www.glide.org/events/holidays-at-glide/

Info on GLIDE's free daily meals: https://www.glide.org/programs/daily-free-meals/

For those who wish to donate. go to: https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/dcf9c161-38fb-4683-aa69-ba5a21dffabf


Glide Memorial Church Celebration: Thanksgiving Service @ 10:00 am

Enjoy Glide Memorial Church’s spirited annual Thanksgiving Day Celebration taking place online and in-person at 10:00 am with  Minister of Celebration Marvin K. White and members of the world-renowned Glide Ensemble and The Change Band. Celebration programming will be focused on music, witness, and messages of gratitude.

ONLINE: https://www.facebook.com/glidechurch/

For more information: https://www.glide.org/events-2/holidays-at...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 20, 2022 4:40PM
