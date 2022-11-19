Hookers in the House of the Lord

Date:

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Jane Welford

Email:

Phone:

415 626-4114

Location Details:

St. Francis Lutheran Church

152 Church Street,

San Francisco, CA

Join us to view historic film clips of the 1982 English Collective of Prostitutes' occupation of the Church of Holy Cross, followed by a panel discussion.



We are marking International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers and the 40th Anniversary of US Prostitutes Collective in the San Francisco/Bay Area.



Panelists will address, Mothers Need Money. More women, particularly mothers are going into sex work to feed their children. Some then lose custody because they are falsely labelled unfit moms, particularly women of color. Mother-led campaigns are opposing this injustice.



Stop Police Illegality and Racism against Sex Workers



San Franciscans are opposing police crackdowns and in LA, the Black Coalition Fighting Back Serial Murders campaigns for police accountability and justice.















