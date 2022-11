The film screening will be followed by a discussion with audience.This 87-minute documentary film by the late American director David Koff (1939-2014), released in 1981, catalogues the effect of Israeli settlements on Palestinian towns and villages. Talking about “Occupied Palestine” Koff said in advance of its opening at the Palestinian Film Festival in London “it was an effort to give a voice to those people who rarely, if ever, are presented on film.”The film drew a lot of attention to the condition of Palestinians under Israeli occupation and touched off a storm. A bomb threat to the cinema where it premiered in San Francisco delayed its opening, and as a result other cinemas in the US and elsewhere were reluctant to screen it. Director Koff skillfully painted a portrait of the day to day lives of Palestinians under occupation using interviews and historic footage to illustrate the cruelty of the Israeli military rule which many believed planted the seeds for the Intifadas that followed.Ways to help Palestinians:1) Sign the following:2) Call your US House Representative (202-225-3121) and tell them to cosponsor HR2590, The Palestinian Children & Families Act, so that Israel cannot use US funds to imprison and torture Palestinian children.3) Learn more about Palestine at:- American Muslims for Palestine (AMP)- US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR)- Rebuilding Alliance- Adalah Justice Project- Eyewitness Palestine- Grassroots Al-Quds- BDS Movement- Middle East Children's Alliance (MECA)- Palestinian American Medical Association (PAMA)- We Are Not Numbers- teachpalestine.org- decolonizepalestine.com- gazaincontext.com- palambassador.org- palestinianyouthmovement.com/sheikh-jarrah4) Read the following books:- Palestine...it is something colonial by Dr. Hatem Bazian- Palestine: A Four Thousand Year History by Nur Masalha5) Watch the following films:- "1948: Creation & Catastrophe" at https://www.1948movie.com/ - "The Price of Oslo"Episode 1: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ism-ctaSbw0 Episode 2: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TgFWEVQTeHM - "Gaza Fights for Freedom" at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnZSaKYmP2s 6) Boycott HP, PUMA, Sabra, SodaStream, ZARA, AHAVA, and Airbnb