Indigenous Women at COP27: No More Stolen Relatives, No Greenwashing by Brenda Norrell

Native women from North America joined Indigenous women from around the world and spoke out against greenwashing and false solutions, including carbon credits, at the UN Climate Summit in Egypt. Pointing out that fossil fuel man camps have become clusters of abusers, they sent their voices out to the world: "No More Stolen Sisters," and "No More Stolen Relatives."