International Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Indigenous Women at COP27: No More Stolen Relatives, No Greenwashing

by Brenda Norrell
Tue, Nov 15, 2022 7:53PM
Native women from North America joined Indigenous women from around the world and spoke out against greenwashing and false solutions, including carbon credits, at the UN Climate Summit in Egypt. Pointing out that fossil fuel man camps have become clusters of abusers, they sent their voices out to the world: "No More Stolen Sisters," and "No More Stolen Relatives."
sm_fhlwyv_wiaeuu-s.jpeg
original image (680x510)
Native Women Speak out at COP27 in Egypt: No More Stolen Sisters, No Fossil Fuel Greenwashing

Article by Brenda Norrell
Censored News

Native women from North America joined Indigenous women from around the world speaking out against the greenwashing at the UN Climate Summit in Egypt. Pointing out that fossil fuel man camps have become clusters of abusers, they sent their voices out to the world: "No More Stolen Sisters," and "No More Stolen Relatives."

"Our Pueblo people have fought against colonialism," said Julia Fay Bernal, Sandia Pueblo, at COP27 in Egypt.

Julia said New Mexico has been used as a sacrifice zone for energy production -- oil and gas, uranium, hard rock mining, logging -- and now the fossil fuel industries are pushing fossil fuels as false green solutions.

Fossil fuels are being disguised as green solutions in a just transition.

Julia is speaking out for solutions that come from the grassroots up. Most energy initiatives come from the top down, she said, and don't take into account natural and cultural landscapes and the values of Indigenous People.

"Our people have lived in the landscape since time immemorial."

“We have had enough violence on our bodies, our lands, and our water. We are saying no to false solutions. We are saying no to fossil fuels. My struggle must be your struggle and your struggle must be mine," Julia said in Egypt on Fight Fossils Energy Day.

"Land Back isn’t about building a pan-Indigenous empire. It isn’t about owning or reclaiming property. Don’t misinterpret the Indigenous perspective with capitalist values; our worldview surpasses the concept of capitalism and colonialism."

Julia said the United States is the occupying settler regime in the Southwest United States, following the regimes of the Spanish Inquisition and Mexican government on Native lands.

Julia Bernal of Pueblo Alliance is an enrolled tribal member at Sandia Pueblo and is also from Taos Pueblo and the Yuchi-Creek Nations of Oklahoma.

Twitter video at https://twitter.com/i/status/1592157627240390659

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/native-women-speak-out-at-cop27-in.html

Photos at COP27 courtesy Adrien Salazar, Grassroots Global Alliance, Climate Justice Alliance and Indigenous Climate Action

Censored News is a service to Indigenous People and human rights, with no ads, grants, or salaries. It is now in its 17th year, with 22 million page views.
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/nat...
sm_fhl6ubyxkamijsf__1_.jpeg
original image (1024x768)
At the UN Climate Summit in Egypt, COP 27. "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls MMIWG is an epidemic of violence against Indigenous women. Violence emanates from man camps at locations of extractive projects that are on or near Native communities. Today we spoke out at COP27," said Climate Justice Alliance. Photo courtesy Indigenous Climate Action.
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/nat...
fhwy23bx0aajxan.jpeg
The actions of powerful Indigenous women at COP27, led by Ponca and Anishinaabe, under the heavy oppression of Egypt. Indigenous grandmothers and leaders held a water ceremony and marched through COP27 in Egypt calling for respect and protection of water and lands.
Photo and video courtesy Adrien Salazar on Twitter. Listen to the prayer song.
https://twitter.com/i/status/1591346128817004544
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/11/nat...
