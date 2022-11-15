top
Americas South Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Human Agenda in Macuelizo

sm_flyer_-_human_agenda_in_macuelizo_-_ha_-_20221115.jpg
original image (1780x1780)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time:
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Human Agenda
Email:
Phone:
408-460-2999
Location Details:
Human Agenda office
1590 Oakland Road, Suite B211
San José, CA 95131
Please join us for an evening of dialogue, cariño, and traditional Honduran food.

Macuelizo is a municipality comprising 55 rural communities at the northern border of Honduras, The election in January 2022 of President Xiomara Castro and the rise of the Partido Libre provides a fresh opportunity to transform Honduras from an impoverished dependent violence-ridden economy into a more democratic, equitable, cooperative, and sustainable society. The new mayor of Macuelizo, Jacqueline Trejo, has the vision, energy, and honesty to kick-start this fresh start at the local level.

The Human Agenda delegation that travelled to Macuelizo will present a quick review of its visit to Macuelizo in August-September 2022.

Mayor Jacqueline Trejo will join the conversation virtually from Honduras, answering several important questions:
1. What is the current reality in Honduras?
2. How does U.S. policy affect people in Honduras?
3. What alternatives could meet the needs of the Honduran people?
4. What can we do?

Honduran food will be served!
Open to the public.

Sponsored by Human Agenda
For more information: http://HumanAgenda.net
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 2:50PM
§Human Agenda in Macuelizo
by Human Agenda
Tue, Nov 15, 2022 2:50PM
flyer_-_human_agenda_in_macuelizo_-_ha_-_20221115.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (4.9MB)
Download a PDF flyer here.
http://HumanAgenda.net
