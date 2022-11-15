top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Anti-War

Santa Cruz Community Thanksgiving Dinner

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, November 24, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Steve Pleich
Email:
Location Details:
Veterans Memorial Building
846 Front Street, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Everyone is invited to attend the Community Thanksgiving Dinner and enjoy a hot, traditional meal of turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes, all the trimmings & vegetarian options created by chef India Jozseph Schultz.

Free to attend. Volunteers & Donations are Appreciated!
Sponsors: Veterans for Peace & Friends of Thanksgiving

The hall will be once again decorated by our local Girl Scouts with music by local musicians. Join us for a day of true community as we eat, share stories and experiences and enjoy the holiday spirit.

For nearly 30 years, the veterans have hosted a Thanksgiving meal at the Veterans Memorial Building in Downtown Santa Cruz for those in our community who are houseless or of very modest means. As with many things in our lives, public health considerations arising from the Covid-19 pandemic caused the veterans to suspend the meal until it could be hosted safely. And now that time has finally come.

Your generous donations will help us turn a time of want and need into a season of joy and generosity.

Volunteers are Needed: for set up, food prep, serving, clean up, etc.
Volunteer sign-up: vetshalldinner [at] gmail.com

For more info. contact Steve Pleich: spleich [at] gmail.com

Donation checks payable to:
United Nations Association
c/o Steve Pleich
1105 Delaware Ave, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Donations can be made through our GoFundMe account at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/yhudn-santa-cruz-community-thanksgiving-dinner
For more information: https://www.gofundme.com/f/yhudn-santa-cru...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Nov 15, 2022 8:32AM
