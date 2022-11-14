Discussion with Alan Haber (first president of SDS and founder Long Haul) and Odile Hugono

Date:

Sunday, November 27, 2022

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul Infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Avenue - Berkeley (2 blocks from Ashby BART) - 510 540 0751 corner of Woolsey and Shattuck across from La Pena

Join Alan Haber, Odile Hugonot and members of Long Haul for a free-form discussion about the state of the movement -- where we've been and where we're going.



Alan founded Long Haul in 1979 and is returning to the "scene of the crime." In 1960 he was the first president Students for a Democratic Society (SDS). Odile Hugonot participated in Paris 1968 and is a life-long radical.



Topics may include

--history of the Long Haul

--some comments on SDS

--Alan's decades of work regarding the Israeli/Palestinian conflict

--Modern organization Movement for a Democratic Society (MDS)