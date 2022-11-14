From the Open-Publishing Calendar
CODEPINK Co-Founder Medea Benjamin in conversation with Mickey Huff, Project Censored
Date:
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Cynthia Papermaster
Location Details:
Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., Berkeley
Please join KPFA on Thursday, December 1, 7PM, at The Hillside Club, 2286 Cedar St., Berkeley, when we welcome legendary activist and author Medea Benjamin to discuss her most recent book, War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict. This very special live and in-person event will feature Medea in conversation with KPFA’s Mickey Huff, host of Project Censored. RSVP here to buy tickets! Admission: $20 with a limited number of discounted tickets for students and fiscally challenged. Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/medea-benjamin-war-in-ukraine-making-sense-of-a-senseless-conflict-tickets-462001277257
