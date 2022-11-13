top
San Francisco Health, Housing & Public Services LGBTI / Queer

Two Great Readings to Mark World AIDS Day

aids.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Time:
6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
The Green Arcade
Email:
Phone:
415-431-6800
Location Details:
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
AIDS has killed at least 35 million people around the globe and World AIDS Day has been held every year since 1988 to raise awareness about the disease and to commemorate those we've lost to it. Two renowned authors and activists join us to mark the day.

A self-described "nice gay Jewish theater queen turned AIDS activist," Ron Goldberg is author of Boy with the Bullhorn: A Memoir and History of ACT UP New York. He chaired committees, planned protests, led teach-ins, and participated in over a hundred zaps and demonstrations, becoming ACT UP's unofficial "Chant Queen," as the group confronted politicians, scientists, drug companies, religious leaders, the media, and an often-uncaring public to successfully change the course of the AIDS epidemic.

K.M. Soehnlein is a Lambda Award-winning author of several books including The World of Normal Boys and Army of Lovers, his long-awaited fourth novel, which draws from his time in New York City at the height of the AIDS epidemic with a riveting portrait of the activist groups ACT UP and Queer Nation. He says is was important to write this book "because I lived through something historic: the queer community saving itself from extermination."

Please be masked and vaxxed.
For more information: http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 13, 2022 11:23PM
Add Your Comments
