San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

The Case Against Nuclear Power w/ author Joshua Frank

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Diablo Rising Tide
Location Details:
518 Valencia. In the Mission. Just a couple of blocks up from 16th st/Mission BART.
Join us on December 8th as we welcome author and journalist Joshua Frank (@joshua__frank) for an in-person discussion and signing of his just-released book "Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America" from Haymarket Books.

WHERE: 518 Valencia, San Francisco, CA One block up from Mission/16th St BART
WHEN: December 8th. Doors open at 7pm. Event begins at 7:15pm

Bio// Joshua Frank is an award-winning California-based journalist and co-editor of the political magazine CounterPunch. He is a co-author of several books, most recently The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (AK Press).
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/atomic-da...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 13, 2022 9:23PM
