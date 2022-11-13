From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Case Against Nuclear Power w/ author Joshua Frank
Date:
Thursday, December 08, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
Diablo Rising Tide
Location Details:
518 Valencia. In the Mission. Just a couple of blocks up from 16th st/Mission BART.
Join us on December 8th as we welcome author and journalist Joshua Frank (@joshua__frank) for an in-person discussion and signing of his just-released book "Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America" from Haymarket Books.
Bio// Joshua Frank is an award-winning California-based journalist and co-editor of the political magazine CounterPunch. He is a co-author of several books, most recently The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (AK Press).
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/atomic-da...
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 13, 2022 9:23PM
