The Case Against Nuclear Power w/ author Joshua Frank

Date:

Thursday, December 08, 2022

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

Diablo Rising Tide

Location Details:

518 Valencia. In the Mission. Just a couple of blocks up from 16th st/Mission BART.

Join us on December 8th as we welcome author and journalist Joshua Frank (@joshua__frank) for an in-person discussion and signing of his just-released book "Atomic Days: The Untold Story of the Most Toxic Place in America" from Haymarket Books.



WHERE: 518 Valencia, San Francisco, CA One block up from Mission/16th St BART

WHEN: December 8th. Doors open at 7pm. Event begins at 7:15pm



Bio// Joshua Frank is an award-winning California-based journalist and co-editor of the political magazine CounterPunch. He is a co-author of several books, most recently The Big Heat: Earth on the Brink (AK Press).