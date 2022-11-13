SF Gray Panthers Forum: 1) Open Mic on the Election; & 2) What Could Reshape SF Land Use?

Date:

Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time:

1:00 PM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

Art Persyko

Location Details:

1) WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SAY ABOUT THE NOV. 8 ELECTION? OPEN MIC!

and

2) WHAT COULD RESHAPE SF LAND USE? AN INFORMED PERSPECTIVE; With Q&A @



Sound off on this week's election results; and

Bernie Choden & Lois Scott will share their knowledge and ideas about SF land use!



Speaker: Bernie Choden: SF Tomorrow Board member, SF Berniecrats member, and former member of the Japantown Organizing Committee



Speaker: Lois Scott, Retired Senior Planner at City and County of San Francisco and past president of IFPTE Local 21



Followed by Q&A.



At 2:30, 30 minute SF Gray Panthers membership meeting will include an update on what the SF Gray Panthers are doing to SAVE Laguna Honda & what you can do to help!

