SF Gray Panthers Forum: 1) Open Mic on the Election; & 2) What Could Reshape SF Land Use?
Date:
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Time:
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Art Persyko
Location Details:
ZOOM: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86465752525?pwd=Tzh1YVh5SE9mdWkzdjI2clZrVEczdz09
Meeting ID: 864 6575 2525
Passcode: 465295 or
Phone in: 1-669-900-9128 (same ID and passcode as above)
1) WHAT DO YOU WANT TO SAY ABOUT THE NOV. 8 ELECTION? OPEN MIC!
and
2) WHAT COULD RESHAPE SF LAND USE? AN INFORMED PERSPECTIVE; With Q&A @
Sound off on this week's election results; and
Bernie Choden & Lois Scott will share their knowledge and ideas about SF land use!
Speaker: Bernie Choden: SF Tomorrow Board member, SF Berniecrats member, and former member of the Japantown Organizing Committee
Speaker: Lois Scott, Retired Senior Planner at City and County of San Francisco and past president of IFPTE Local 21
Followed by Q&A.
At 2:30, 30 minute SF Gray Panthers membership meeting will include an update on what the SF Gray Panthers are doing to SAVE Laguna Honda & what you can do to help!
and
Added to the calendar on Sun, Nov 13, 2022 10:09AM
