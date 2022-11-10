From the Open-Publishing Newswire

All Out for Palestine

Date:

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Time:

11:00 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Allan P Fisher

Location Details:

corner of Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz

Join us as we greet the tourists with good cheer and signs and banners supporting Palestine and BDS and opposing occupation and apartheid.