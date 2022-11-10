From the Open-Publishing Calendar
All Out for Palestine
Date:
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Time:
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Allan P Fisher
Location Details:
corner of Ocean at Water Street, Santa Cruz
Join us as we greet the tourists with good cheer and signs and banners supporting Palestine and BDS and opposing occupation and apartheid.
