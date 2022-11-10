top
Santa Cruz Indymedia Racial Justice

Native Voices: Grappling with the Past and Fighting for the Future a Reading & Discussion

sm_native_voices_grappling_with_the_past_and_fighting_for_the_future_a_reading_and_discussion.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
California State Parks
Location Details:
Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park
144 School St.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Native Voices: Grappling with the Past and Fighting for the Future a Reading & Discussion with Stan Rushworth co-author of We Are the Middle of Forever and Martin Rizzo-Martinez, author of We Are Not Animals, facilitated by John Brown Childs at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. at the Santa Cruz Mission State Historic Park.

Stan Rushworth is a teacher of Indigenous knowledge and issues, author, activist, and is faculty emeritus at Cabrillo College. In his book, “We are in the Middle of Forever,” he investigates human impacts on the planet, the climate crisis, and our future through discussions with Indigenous Peoples.

Martin Rizzo Martinez, Tribal Liaison and Historian for California State Parks, is also the celebrated author of “We Are Not Animals.” In his book, Rizzo Martinez shares the stories of Indigenous people in the Santa Cruz Mission to reveal insights into how individuals navigated a period of immense disruption and violence.

Arrive at at 5 pm to:

* Get your book signed
* Explore the new Virtual Bell Exhibit Kiosk
* And delight in some refreshments

This unique and informative event is sponsored by Friends of Santa Cruz State Parks and California State Parks.

Refreshments provided!

Dress Warmly – this is an OUTDOOR EVENT We hope to see you there!

Rain postpones this free event.

Can’t join us in person? No problem! This event will be broadcast onto http://www.youtube.com/@santacruzcastateparks

Questions? Call the Santa Cruz Mission SHP at 831 425-5849
For more information: https://thatsmypark.org/event/native-voice...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Nov 10, 2022 10:46AM
§
by California State Parks
Thu, Nov 10, 2022 10:46AM
sm_martin_rizzo_martinez_we_are_not_animals.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://thatsmypark.org/event/native-voice...
§
by California State Parks
Thu, Nov 10, 2022 10:46AM
sm_stan_rushworth_we_are_the_middle_of_forever.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://thatsmypark.org/event/native-voice...
