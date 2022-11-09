From the Open-Publishing Calendar
PFAW Briefing: 2022 Midterms & Protecting Our Democracy from Far Right Extremism
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Teach-In
People for the American Way
Online event
Join People For the American Way as our experts break down the 2022 midterms and how we can protect our democracy against the Far Right.
Our briefing will discuss the outcomes of the 2022 midterm elections, how they might shape the trajectory of our progressive agenda in the months and years ahead, and what steps you can take right now to help fight back against the Far Right’s extreme agenda.
Wednesday, November 30 at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET)
Livestream & more info: https://www.pfaw.org/member-briefing-the-2022-midterms/
Added to the calendar on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 4:25PM
