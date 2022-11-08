El Salvador update - CISPES

Date:

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Time:

2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Allan Fisher

Email:

Phone:

415-954-2763

Location Details:

1339 Leila Court (near Capitola and 17th Ave.) Santa Cruz

The speaker will be Rosa Miriam Lopez Guardado, a Salvadoran human rights defender with emphasis on women's rights. She has worked for over a decade organizing for the rights of rural women in Chalatenango, both in her current role as the Program Coordinator at CORDES, (the Assoc Foundation for Cooperation and Community Development of El Salvador), and as a member of other women's and social movement organizations like the CCR, CRIPDES and MPR-12. Through her work with grassroots popular social movement groups, Miriam has fought for and worked in the intersections sexual and reproductive justice, women’s rights and the struggles against gendered violence, and environmental justice.



She will discuss the current situation in El Salvador, the unlawful arbitrary arrests, the impacts of militarization, and rollbacks on democracy. Questions and discussion encouraged. English translation.



Masks encouraged and appreciated.