Union Busting Attack on PNWU2015 Staff By SEIU 2015 President/SEIU Sec. Treasurer April VerrettThe Pacific Northwest Staff Union 2015 which represents the staff of the massive SEIU 2015 localhave launched and unfair labor practice strike and are facing a flagrant union busting attack including vehicular assaults against strikers and blatant violations of US labor law. The union which represents over 400,000 homecare and nursing home workers in California is one of the largest locals in the United States.It's president April Verrett is also not only president of SEIU 2015 where she make over $222,000 a year, but in June 2022, she was appointed by SEIU president Mary Kay Henry to become Secretary Treasurer of the entire SEIU International and continues to receive a salary from both positions.Her combined salary will likely be over $500,000 in pay and benefits a year in addition to other positions she has.Hundreds of thousands of the homecare workers also make less than $20 an hour and nursinghome workers in California also have substandard wages which has led to a massive shortage oflabor for nursing homes. PNSU members talk about the dangerous working conditions which wereexacerbated by covid and the lack of PPE. It also led to the death of three members and part of that according to the local members was due to stress from the horrific working conditions.The staff union struck on October 31. 2022 over unfair labor practices and the president Jeff Armstrong and other leaders and members of the union discuss the tactics being employed by the management to bust this staff union union including nearly running over their members and refusing to bargain and implementing a contract a contract unilaterally. A previous president of SEIU Homecare workers Local 6434 Tyrone Freeman, who represented about 190,000 homecare workers was convicted in court for corruption and sent to prison. His local was then merged into SEIU Local 2015 during the wave of corporate mergers under Andy Stern and continued by the SEIU leadership.This interview on WorkWeek was done on November 7, 2022.Additional media:SEIU1021 CWA9404 Staff Workers Rally In SF For A Just Union Contract "Respect Union Values”SEIU CA Homecare Workers Speak Out About Corruption By Tyrone Freeman & SEIU Andy SternRehire CWA 9404 Member Daz Lamparas! Stop Discrimination & Union Busting by SEIU 1021 ManagementFor more info:PNWSUPacific Northwest Staff UnionSEIU 2015 April Verrett Unanimously Elected as Secretary Treasurer of SEIU International BoardWorkWeekLabor Video Project