top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay U.S. Labor & Workers

Union Busting Attack on PNWU2015 Staff By SEIU 2015 President/SEIU Sec. Treasurer Verrett

by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 8, 2022 4:13PM
In a union busting attack the management of the 400,000 SEIU 2015 tried to run over PNWU2015 staff workers who are on an unfair labor strike and also have refused to bargain and are implementing a contract without negotiation. This union busting tactic is under the president April Terrell who has also been appointed the SEIU International Secretary Treasurer by Mary Kay Henry in June 2022.
sm_cwa_pnwu_strike_2015.jpg
original image (2373x3023)
Union Busting Attack on PNWU2015 Staff By SEIU 2015 President/SEIU Sec. Treasurer April Verrett

The Pacific Northwest Staff Union 2015 which represents the staff of the massive SEIU 2015 local
have launched and unfair labor practice strike and are facing a flagrant union busting attack including vehicular assaults against strikers and blatant violations of US labor law. The union which represents over 400,000 homecare and nursing home workers in California is one of the largest locals in the United States.

It's president April Verrett is also not only president of SEIU 2015 where she make over $222,000 a year, but in June 2022, she was appointed by SEIU president Mary Kay Henry to become Secretary Treasurer of the entire SEIU International and continues to receive a salary from both positions.

Her combined salary will likely be over $500,000 in pay and benefits a year in addition to other positions she has.

Hundreds of thousands of the homecare workers also make less than $20 an hour and nursing
home workers in California also have substandard wages which has led to a massive shortage of
labor for nursing homes. PNSU members talk about the dangerous working conditions which were
exacerbated by covid and the lack of PPE. It also led to the death of three members and part of that according to the local members was due to stress from the horrific working conditions.

The staff union struck on October 31. 2022 over unfair labor practices and the president Jeff Armstrong and other leaders and members of the union discuss the tactics being employed by the management to bust this staff union union including nearly running over their members and refusing to bargain and implementing a contract a contract unilaterally. A previous president of SEIU Homecare workers Local 6434 Tyrone Freeman, who represented about 190,000 homecare workers was convicted in court for corruption and sent to prison. His local was then merged into SEIU Local 2015 during the wave of corporate mergers under Andy Stern and continued by the SEIU leadership.

This interview on WorkWeek was done on November 7, 2022.

Additional media:
SEIU1021 CWA9404 Staff Workers Rally In SF For A Just Union Contract "Respect Union Values”
https://youtu.be/SH1dinm2kuU

SEIU CA Homecare Workers Speak Out About Corruption By Tyrone Freeman & SEIU Andy Stern
https://youtu.be/rgS16THF4Kk

Rehire CWA 9404 Member Daz Lamparas! Stop Discrimination & Union Busting by SEIU 1021 Management
https://youtu.be/zSS3zVkVdMA

For more info:
PNWSU
http://pnwsu.org/pnwsu-seiu2015-chapter-votes-to-strike/

Pacific Northwest Staff Union
http://www.PNSWU.org

SEIU 2015 April Verrett Unanimously Elected as Secretary Treasurer of SEIU International Board
https://lasentinel.net/april-verrett-unanimously-elected-as-secretary-treasurer-of-seiu-international-board.html

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/U-1v6CE7jaI
§PNWSU Strikers Rally In San Jose
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 8, 2022 4:13PM
sm_pnwsu_srike_rally.jpeg
original image (2048x1536)
SEIU 2015 staff who are members of the Pacific Northwest Staff Union Local 2015 in San Jose rallied against union busting by the SEIU 2015 management.
https://youtu.be/U-1v6CE7jaI
§SEIU 2015 With 400,000 Members Facing Statewide Strike
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 8, 2022 4:13PM
sm_nwus2015_building_picket.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Staff workers at the 400,000 SEIU 2015 which represents home care workers and nursing home workers are facing union busting tactics by their management. The president of the Local April Terrell was appointed in June 2022 by SEIU President Mary Kay Henry to become Secretary Treasurer of the SEIU International. She now is getting salaries from the local of $220,000 and the International taking her pay and other benefits to over $500,000.
https://youtu.be/U-1v6CE7jaI
§SEIU 2015 President & SEIU International Secretary Treasurer Accused Of Union Busting
by Labor Video Project
Tue, Nov 8, 2022 4:13PM
sm_verrett_april_seu_sec_treasurer.jpg
original image (959x958)
SEIU 2015 President & SEIU International Secretary Treasurer April Verrett and the management of the union is being accused of union busting by PNWSU 2015 staff workers who are out on an unfair labor practice strike.
https://youtu.be/U-1v6CE7jaI
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 165.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code